NFL Mock Draft 2026

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 38,293
- Reaction score
- 45,392
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Miami always have a top 5 pick when the QB class sucksI have a really bad feeling about us overdrafting a QB. Should be aggressively trading down IMO. If you want to take a flier on one of the guys this year, do it lower in the round.
Me too. But the problem with trading down is you have to have a partner that wants to do it.I have a really bad feeling about us overdrafting a QB. Should be aggressively trading down IMO. If you want to take a flier on one of the guys this year, do it lower in the round.
What makes you think Arch is going to be very good?I am leaning towards trading down and stock piling draft picks. Hopefully the next GM will select the right players to rebuild this roster.
Then draft a QB in 2027. We could have a high draft pick then too since we will probably stink next year.
I still think Arch Manning is going to be very good and he looks like he is going to return to college next year.
Well that’s going to be Caleb Downs or Avrell Reese. If we pick 4th in the draft as I’m guessing.Everyone, learn these words and repeat them every time you want to try to pick who we should be selecting; just take the BEST PLAYER AVAILABLE!!! Wait and see who is available when your pick comes and take him. No position lacks the needs of improvement.
Well it looks like only you I like ArchI am leaning towards trading down and stock piling draft picks. Hopefully the next GM will select the right players to rebuild this roster.
Then draft a QB in 2027. We could have a high draft pick then too since we will probably stink next year.
I still think Arch Manning is going to be very good and he looks like he is going to return to college next year.
Did you watch the game against Oklahoma?What makes you think Arch is going to be very good?
His tools all look very average to me.
IMO, if you’re convinced that a QB is THEE guy you can’t overdraft him. It’s been proven over and over that great QB’s get picked first overall and some get picked in the late later rounds. Yes, even first round QB’s fail at about a 50% rate, but not drafting your guy who turns out to be great and goes to another team later on will hurt worse than drafting the wrong guy.I have a really bad feeling about us overdrafting a QB. Should be aggressively trading down IMO. If you want to take a flier on one of the guys this year, do it lower in the round.
Alot changes between now and AprilWell that’s going to be Caleb Downs or Avrell Reese. If we pick 4th in the draft as I’m guessing.
Takes two teams to trade, so its not always an option.I have a really bad feeling about us overdrafting a QB. Should be aggressively trading down IMO. If you want to take a flier on one of the guys this year, do it lower in the round.