 NFL Mock Draft 2026 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Mock Draft 2026

Everyone, learn these words and repeat them every time you want to try to pick who we should be selecting; just take the BEST PLAYER AVAILABLE!!! Wait and see who is available when your pick comes and take him. No position lacks the needs of improvement.
 
I am leaning towards trading down and stock piling draft picks. Hopefully the next GM will select the right players to rebuild this roster.

Then draft a QB in 2027. We could have a high draft pick then too since we will probably stink next year.

I still think Arch Manning is going to be very good and he looks like he is going to return to college next year.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I am leaning towards trading down and stock piling draft picks. Hopefully the next GM will select the right players to rebuild this roster.

Then draft a QB in 2027. We could have a high draft pick then too since we will probably stink next year.

I still think Arch Manning is going to be very good and he looks like he is going to return to college next year.
Click to expand...
What makes you think Arch is going to be very good?

His tools all look very average to me.
 
Bain/fano/downs would be my choice preferably on a trade down though, if you can go from 2/3 to 6 or so and grab one of those guys while grabbing an additional 1st next year would be clutch
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Everyone, learn these words and repeat them every time you want to try to pick who we should be selecting; just take the BEST PLAYER AVAILABLE!!! Wait and see who is available when your pick comes and take him. No position lacks the needs of improvement.
Click to expand...
Well that’s going to be Caleb Downs or Avrell Reese. If we pick 4th in the draft as I’m guessing.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I am leaning towards trading down and stock piling draft picks. Hopefully the next GM will select the right players to rebuild this roster.

Then draft a QB in 2027. We could have a high draft pick then too since we will probably stink next year.

I still think Arch Manning is going to be very good and he looks like he is going to return to college next year.
Click to expand...
Well it looks like only you I like Arch 😀
My dream is always trading down but it rarely ever happens so I’ve stopped doing it in mocks.
 
seble24 said:
I have a really bad feeling about us overdrafting a QB. Should be aggressively trading down IMO. If you want to take a flier on one of the guys this year, do it lower in the round.
Click to expand...
IMO, if you’re convinced that a QB is THEE guy you can’t overdraft him. It’s been proven over and over that great QB’s get picked first overall and some get picked in the late later rounds. Yes, even first round QB’s fail at about a 50% rate, but not drafting your guy who turns out to be great and goes to another team later on will hurt worse than drafting the wrong guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom