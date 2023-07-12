NFL Netflix Show Quarterback Comes Out Today

def interested..



couple things of note for me, I never understood why folks cant understand to what degree the game needs to protect the qbs, saying things like ''omg the game is so soft for the qbs'' ''you cant touch them'' piling all their weight on top as they fall on a qb rule, etc.



I never understood why folks can't see how vulnerable their bodies are during the act of throwing, the qbs have no way of embracing for the beast that is coming at them to hit, so of course all rules should favor them from being hit maliciously while be opened up without and personal defense.



also, for years ive been complaining about offseason production of content from our home team. There are so many story lines to have a production team follow players around during their day to days, team stuff, etc.



all we get ever is 20 sec clips of our players stretching or drills. I think its an untapped market. I would of paid to see how Cam wake attacked his offseason regimen, some say boring I say facinating.