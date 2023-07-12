 NFL Netflix Show Quarterback Comes Out Today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Netflix Show Quarterback Comes Out Today

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Beige Style Verbiage So No Karens Are Offended.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
25,270
Reaction score
78,411
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
It's not Dolphins but I know we're all football bored so I didn't want to bury it in the NFL forum. Hopefully, we can leave this up here until TC opens and we can all discuss what we thought. Comes out today. Eight episodes.

 
The Ghost said:
Kirk Cousins filmed one his sessions with his psychiatrist, should be interesting.
Click to expand...
Oh, so they couldn’t get you in that day?

Happy Eddie Murphy GIF by Laff
 
def interested..

couple things of note for me, I never understood why folks cant understand to what degree the game needs to protect the qbs, saying things like ''omg the game is so soft for the qbs'' ''you cant touch them'' piling all their weight on top as they fall on a qb rule, etc.

I never understood why folks can't see how vulnerable their bodies are during the act of throwing, the qbs have no way of embracing for the beast that is coming at them to hit, so of course all rules should favor them from being hit maliciously while be opened up without and personal defense.

also, for years ive been complaining about offseason production of content from our home team. There are so many story lines to have a production team follow players around during their day to days, team stuff, etc.

all we get ever is 20 sec clips of our players stretching or drills. I think its an untapped market. I would of paid to see how Cam wake attacked his offseason regimen, some say boring I say facinating.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom