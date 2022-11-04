NFL Network boobs predict "Big Game" for Justin fields and Big win for the Bears

DOLFANMIKE
NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins
NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?
Can Justin Fields continue his rise to knock off the Dolphins? Will Patrick Mahomes connect with newcomer Kadarius Toney in the receiver's first game as a Chief? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2022 season.
www.nfl.com
Marc Ross
Second-year signal-caller Justin Fields has looked more comfortable and confident in the last two games. With Chicago's trade for Chase Claypool giving the offense more playmaking at wide receiver, Fields enjoys a breakout game against Miami, logging his first career 300-yard passing performance while guiding the Bears to their fourth win of the season.