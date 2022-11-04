 NFL Network boobs predict "Big Game" for Justin fields and Big win for the Bears | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Network boobs predict "Big Game" for Justin fields and Big win for the Bears

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins​


www.nfl.com

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?

Can Justin Fields continue his rise to knock off the Dolphins? Will Patrick Mahomes connect with newcomer Kadarius Toney in the receiver's first game as a Chief? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2022 season.
www.nfl.com


Marc Ross
Second-year signal-caller Justin Fields has looked more comfortable and confident in the last two games. With Chicago's trade for Chase Claypool giving the offense more playmaking at wide receiver, Fields enjoys a breakout game against Miami, logging his first career 300-yard passing performance while guiding the Bears to their fourth win of the season.
 
I mean they just gutted their best defensive players, but they did add a TikTok superstar so you see where they are coming from. 🙄
 
It could happen. We barely beat the lions and Steelers. It's not like we're playing lights out!!
 
