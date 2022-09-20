NFL Network question....

So this morning I saw that the NFL network was going to show the Miami Baltimore game at 8pm tonight. I set up the dvr and thought all was good. Now just checked and they are showing the Cincinnati Dallas game in that time slot. They appear to have moved Miami to Thursday at 815pm. My question is....does the NFL network hate Miami that much?!? I saw the game live and thought it was one of the best games (out of ALL the NFL games) of the last couple of years. Keeping my fingers crossed they'll show it Thursday.