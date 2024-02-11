NFL Network Report on Tua's Contract Extension

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,111
- Reaction score
- 2,560
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Both sides want the extension done by training camp or the start of the regular season
Tua is coming off a career-best season in completion %, TDs and yards, is in the market for Joe Burrow like contract at or above $55 mill per season
Video in the link below
Tua is coming off a career-best season in completion %, TDs and yards, is in the market for Joe Burrow like contract at or above $55 mill per season
Video in the link below
Dolphins & Tua Want to Get a Contract Extension Done Before Training Camp - Miami Dolphins
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa would like to come to terms on a contract extension quickly here in the next couple of months before training camp and the regular season. Tua is coming off a career-best season and has a case to be at or above […]
dolphinstalk.com