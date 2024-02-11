 NFL Network Report on Tua's Contract Extension | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Network Report on Tua's Contract Extension

Both sides want the extension done by training camp or the start of the regular season
Tua is coming off a career-best season in completion %, TDs and yards, is in the market for Joe Burrow like contract at or above $55 mill per season

dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins & Tua Want to Get a Contract Extension Done Before Training Camp - Miami Dolphins

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa would like to come to terms on a contract extension quickly here in the next couple of months before training camp and the regular season. Tua is coming off a career-best season and has a case to be at or above […]
For real tho... if they do this at that amount... they're going to regret it. And we will be stuck in purgatory for even longer. There better be some injury clauses for the team.
 
