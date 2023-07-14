NFL News : The Miami Dolphins Offensive Line "Unimaginably Pathetic"

DKphin
I know it is not a big revelation, but I have mo clue why the GM and organization seem to feel as though it is of secondary importance. I have been saying this since Grier has taken over. I hope it works out, but why would you build the rest of the team and patch work the O-Line. He's right when he says that you better pray TA stays healthy, but you know he is going to get hurt at an inopportune time and when that happens the cracks in the dam are going to show up.