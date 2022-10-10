 NFL now stands for? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL now stands for?

Not For Legality !!!

What a joke this league turned into.
My guess is there playing damage control with Tua. This forced their hands to sit Teddy as well.
Funny that all those games that were played yesterday and only our QB was sat for the new concussion rule.
Both players that caused Tua his injury should have been suspended a game or two. One got a flag the other one got zip.
Fuk you Refs and NFL .
 
