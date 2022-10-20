 NFL Offensive Line's are struggling leaguewide | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Offensive Line's are struggling leaguewide

This was written in 2017. It's been an ongoing problem and is getting worse, not better.

The NFL’s Offensive Line Crisis Has No Single Diagnosis

Why has the league’s on-field product seemed lackluster at times in 2017? Look no further than a problem with multiple causes, and no easy solution.
"Those who are involved with offensive linemen in the NFL—from current and former players to coaches to executives—admit that the league is approaching a crossroads at the position. A shortage of effective linemen has affected the way offenses function, and blocking struggles have been the worst offender in creating the lackluster product on display at times during the first half of the 2017 season. Scoring league-wide has dropped from an average of 22.8 points per game last season to 21.9 in the first half of this fall, and teams are scoring fewer touchdowns per game (2.38) than they have since 2006. A collapse in offensive line quality has played a major role, and every expert has a pet theory for how it happened".
Chart for Most allowed Sacks so far in 2022 through 6 games:
We aren't seeing most of our pressure on the inside of the offense at OG or Center. If you think that's the case I'd encourage you to watch some film and it'll be pretty obvious to you that most our pressure comes on the Edge (especially when we are playing with OT 3 and OT 4. Most of our TD passes this year our OL on the inside allowed Tua to step up and throw the ball. Some of those throws were deep throws which we haven't seen much of for a long time in Miami. If we had inside pressure on those plays we would have been in the situation we were in last season unable to throw deep much. That has not been the case at all. Our primary culprit on pass pro has been at RT. When Armstead isn't in LT is the next biggest culprit. Eich, Williams and Hunt have all been better than the OT group this year. When we have been beaten inside, it's usually coming from a missed twist inside. There haven't been a bunch but the few we've had were obvious and ugly. OT3 and OT4 have now played in as many or more games than Armstead.
1666293989605.png
 
yeah it does seem that way. A lot of teams seem to not have good o line depth either. See with the bucs once they had injuries, Chargers, our team of course. Probably why you're seeing a lot of qbs miss games too lately
 
It's pretty simple, the superior athletes are playing in other positions, with the big boys on the D-Line.

I saw this when I played high school football. The best athletes we're put in positions where they could impact a play the most. OL prevents impact players from making plays, but you could argue they aren't playmakers.

If someone of that body type is an athletic freak, he's likely playing DE or DT....and not LT.

Just my opinion.
 
It's pretty simple, the superior athletes are playing in other positions, with the big boys on the D-Line.

I saw this when I played high school football. The best athletes we're put in positions where they could impact a play the most. OL prevents impact players from making plays, but you could argue they aren't playmakers.

If someone of that body type is an athletic freak, he's likely playing DE or DT....and not LT.

Just my opinion.
Spot on. That's exactly what's going on. On top of that, more than any other position, college schemes don't prepare OL for the next phase in the NFL.
I have a former player that is a backup in Green Bay at Center that wouldn't have made a roster in the NFL 10-15 years ago.
 
Yeah just think, we are at the bottom of this regression. Worst of the worst so to speak.
We are actually right in the high end of the middle. That chart is the worst 22 teams. There are 10 more doing better than us as well. There are 8 teams in that middle group that have 14-15 sacks. Our standing will improve with Tua returning to the field.
 
The chart is 2022
The first paragraph of the original is about an article from 2017 that was comparing the years prior to that. My point was for the past 20 years we have been at, or near the bottom.
I do get what you're saying Mike and I hope we see improvement, but this year is only 1/3 of the season and there have already been some teams with bye weeks. It's gonna take a lot of long-term improvement for myself, and probably a lot of longtime fans, to consider our OL respectable.
 
The first paragraph of the original is about an article from 2017 that was comparing the years prior to that. My point was for the past 20 years we have been at, or near the bottom.
I do get what you're saying Mike and I hope we see improvement, but this year is only 1/3 of the season and there have already been some teams with bye weeks. It's gonna take a lot of long-term improvement for myself, and probably a lot of longtime fans, to consider our OL respectable.
The article is from 2017.
The chart on sacks is from 2022.
Our OL is middle of the road this year. No better, no worse. But I doubt that surprises many people given half our games we've had OT3 and OT4 starting.
 
