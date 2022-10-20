NFL Offensive Line's are struggling leaguewide

The NFL’s Offensive Line Crisis Has No Single Diagnosis Why has the league’s on-field product seemed lackluster at times in 2017? Look no further than a problem with multiple causes, and no easy solution.

This was written in 2017. It's been an ongoing problem and is getting worse, not better."Those who are involved with offensive linemen in the NFL—from current and former players to coaches to executives—admit that the league is approaching a crossroads at the position. A shortage of effective linemen has affected the way offenses function, and blocking struggles have been the worst offender in creating the lackluster product on display at times during the first half of the 2017 season. Scoring league-wide has dropped from an average of 22.8 points per game last season to 21.9 in the first half of this fall, and teams are scoring fewer touchdowns per game (2.38) than they have since 2006. A collapse in offensive line quality has played a major role, and every expert has a pet theory for how it happened".We aren't seeing most of our pressure on the inside of the offense at OG or Center. If you think that's the case I'd encourage you to watch some film and it'll be pretty obvious to you that most our pressure comes on the Edge (especially when we are playing with OT 3 and OT 4. Most of our TD passes this year our OL on the inside allowed Tua to step up and throw the ball. Some of those throws were deep throws which we haven't seen much of for a long time in Miami. If we had inside pressure on those plays we would have been in the situation we were in last season unable to throw deep much. That has not been the case at all. Our primary culprit on pass pro has been at RT. When Armstead isn't in LT is the next biggest culprit. Eich, Williams and Hunt have all been better than the OT group this year. When we have been beaten inside, it's usually coming from a missed twist inside. There haven't been a bunch but the few we've had were obvious and ugly. OT3 and OT4 have now played in as many or more games than Armstead.