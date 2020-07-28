NFL Opt Out List

Fin-Loco
Tracking NFL players opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns
Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, but he won't be the last.
So far it's 11 players. Delightfully 5 of them are Patriots including Hightower. Hope to have no Dolphins on there. It's updated with each written notice. They have until August 1 to opt out of the season.