NFL Opt Out List

Tracking NFL players opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, but he won't be the last.

So far it's 11 players. Delightfully 5 of them are Patriots including Hightower. Hope to have no Dolphins on there. It's updated with each written notice. They have until August 1 to opt out of the season.