NFL Opt Out List

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,882
Reaction score
8,497
Location
Marco Island
www.espn.com

Tracking NFL players opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns

Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, but he won't be the last.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

So far it's 11 players. Delightfully 5 of them are Patriots including Hightower. Hope to have no Dolphins on there. It's updated with each written notice. They have until August 1 to opt out of the season.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,881
Reaction score
5,513
Location
NJ
Patrick Chung opts out, that makes 6 Patriots opting out, so far.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
8,623
Reaction score
2,756
from what i understand, the players who opt out get a 150k salary guaranteed, in some cases higher, so for some fringe players i actually does make sense to opt out now.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,881
Reaction score
5,513
Location
NJ
Wonder when they'll start claiming the Patriots are tanking?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom