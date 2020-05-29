NFL Owners, Especially Ross, Hot to Play Games in '20. NFLPA Only Luke Warm?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,304
Reaction score
7,026
Location
Marco Island
Why does Chris Simms dress like he's Amish with his shirt buttoned up all the way?

It's just like anything else. It gets real when the players start losing checks if they decide not to play.
 
Want to play football? Play football. Want to not play football because you're afraid of the boogieman? Your call, maybe your spots still here maybe it isn't.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Want to play football? Play football. Want to not play football because you're afraid of the boogieman? Your call, maybe your spots still here maybe it isn't.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I think the pressure and desire to play will be too high for many players, or the NFLPA, to object to at least trying. If there turns out to be no serious issues in camp caused by the virus, things should go normally from there on in. Although, I can see how the NFLPA may want try to flex their muscles a bit by fanning the flames of controversy.
 
Last edited:
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
Yeah, I think the pressure and desire to play will be too high for many players, or the NFLPA, to object to at least trying. If there turns out to be no serious issues in camp caused by the virus, things should go normally from there on in. Although, I can see how the CBA may want try to flex their muscles a bit by fanning the flames of controversy.
Click to expand...
Agree. There are a LOT of players making less than a mil living in expensive cities.
 
The only real objection I could see is from players like Patrick Peterson who have conditions that make them more susceptible to severe reactions due to Covid infection. Peterson has diabetes. Could the NFL make an exception for players like Peterson, so that they get IR’d and the contract doesn’t toll?

I know that most players are young and healthy enough to not be concerned about getting Covid. I do have some reservations about potential long term changes in body chemistry for people who have recovered but they are adults and can make their own decisions.
 
1

Of course the owners want the players to play. The owners aren’t the individuals in close contact with other players while they sweat, bleed, and spit on one another. To the owners it is all about the money and if a player gets sick, injured, or dies, they can just replace him with another player.
I enjoy football and look forward to each season but the fact is there is no vaccine for the virus at this time and the only reason the death toll is as low as it is, is because we have been on lockdown. Once everything opens up again, the Virus will come back with a vengeance and the death toll with be higher the second time.
I fully understand people needing to get back to work to support their families. Normal jobs can be done with social distancing and if needed, the wearing of a mask. That is not the case with football, basketball, and hockey. I suspect that even though the owners of the teams in these leagues want to play out their seasons it will only be a matter of time before the virus infects numerous players on the teams and the leagues are shut down until a vaccine is discovered.
 
I have no issue with not playing this season if there's concerns about player's health, but if they don't play I don't think they shoud get paid.
 
1

gregorygrant83 said:
I have no issue with not playing this season if there's concerns about player's health, but if they don't play I don't think they shoud get paid.
Click to expand...
The problem is when a player who has been practicing or playing comes now with Covid19. You then have to quarantine all the other players who have come into contact with him for 14 days. That player would most likely have had contact with most if not all the players and coaches on the team plus he would have come into contact with the players on the teams his team has played. If teams have to quarantine for 14 days, what happens to
the games they will not be able to play during this time?
I just think that it is going to be extremely difficult for the NFL and college football to play until there is a vaccine. I know they want to play but the virus isn’t going to just go away because it’s football season.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Want to play football? Play football. Want to not play football because you're afraid of the boogieman?
Click to expand...
Seriously. Can't let this slide on a number of levels.

Do you realize how in bad taste that is???

OVER one-hundred-thousand (100,000+) USA citizens DEAD in a few months by the "boogieman?"

Really????????????????????????????????????
 
BigNastyFish said:
Seriously. Can't let this slide on a number of levels.

Do you realize how in bad taste that is???

OVER one-hundred-thousand (100,000+) USA citizens DEAD in a few months by the "boogieman?"

Really????????????????????????????????????
Click to expand...
Hell has frozen over. I agree with something you’ve said.
 
They can afford to test everyone on the field before each game, and remove anyone that tests positive. If those actions are taken, then players should not have much to complain about.

Now if they just said "we aren't taking any precautions, but get out there and block and tackle players" I could see a problem. They won't do that though.
 
