NFL Owners, Especially Ross, Hot to Play Games in '20. NFLPA Only Luke Warm?

Of course the owners want the players to play. The owners aren’t the individuals in close contact with other players while they sweat, bleed, and spit on one another. To the owners it is all about the money and if a player gets sick, injured, or dies, they can just replace him with another player.

I enjoy football and look forward to each season but the fact is there is no vaccine for the virus at this time and the only reason the death toll is as low as it is, is because we have been on lockdown. Once everything opens up again, the Virus will come back with a vengeance and the death toll with be higher the second time.

I fully understand people needing to get back to work to support their families. Normal jobs can be done with social distancing and if needed, the wearing of a mask. That is not the case with football, basketball, and hockey. I suspect that even though the owners of the teams in these leagues want to play out their seasons it will only be a matter of time before the virus infects numerous players on the teams and the leagues are shut down until a vaccine is discovered.