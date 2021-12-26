 NFL parity and debunking the "quality of our opponents" during the win streak | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL parity and debunking the "quality of our opponents" during the win streak

phinphan4life

phinphan4life

If anyone is paying attention to the NFL this year, they would see that the cliche 'Any given Sunday' rings more true this year, then in most years past. Injuries, attrition, coaching changes and covid protocols can't be used for excuses this year, as every team is dealing with that adversity, and in a major way. The Houston Texans were down 10 starters, and already widely regarded one of the worst (if not the worst) teams in the NFL, and still managed to pull off a convincing victory against a supposedly superior LA Chargers team today.

Examples like this are all over this season, almost every week. Just take a look at the sheer amount of teams that are still in the playoff hunt in both conferences. Then once you do that, look at the teams that are already eliminated from contention and some of the teams they've beaten. Because I don't see a single team in either conference, even when they are firing on all cylinders, that is head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Is it resonating yet? Are there any legitimately elite teams this season?

Yet somehow the quality of Miami's opponents over the 6 game win streak, are called into question by the media and a lot of our fans. Apparently 'bad' teams can beat 'elite' teams at any given time, but Miami doesn't get credit for beating anyone. I can already hear the built in excuses:

IF Miami goes into New Orleans and beats the Saints tomorrow night. "Well the Saints were playing with the 7th string QB, and were even trying to talk Brees and Philip Rivers out of retirement."

IF Miami goes into Tennessee and beats the Titans next week. "Well Derrick Henry was out hurt, Julio Jones is a shell of his former self, and this just proves that Tannehill was a bum all along."

IF Miami closes out the season with a win at home against the Patriots, and secures a playoff berth. "Well New England was already a descending team, and this just proves that Brady was the reason they won all those years."



Am I doing it right?
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

I'm still not convinced we beat Saints even when they have a rookie QB. I feel like their defense and coaching will keep them in the game to beat us.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

phinphan4life said:
If anyone is paying attention to the NFL this year, they would see that the cliche 'Any given Sunday' rings more true this year, then in most years past. Injuries, attrition, coaching changes and covid protocols can't be used for excuses this year, as every team is dealing with that adversity, and in a major way. The Houston Texans were down 10 starters, and already widely regarded one of the worst (if not the worst) teams in the NFL, and still managed to pull off a convincing victory against a supposedly superior LA Chargers team today.

Examples like this are all over this season, almost every week. Just take a look at the sheer amount of teams that are still in the playoff hunt in both conferences. Then once you do that, look at the teams that are already eliminated from contention and some of the teams they've beaten. Because I don't see a single team in either conference, even when they are firing on all cylinders, that is head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Is it resonating yet? Are there any legitimately elite teams this season?

Yet somehow the quality of Miami's opponents over the 6 game win streak, are called into question by the media and a lot of our fans. Apparently 'bad' teams can beat 'elite' teams at any given time, but Miami doesn't get credit for beating anyone. I can already hear the built in excuses:

IF Miami goes into New Orleans and beats the Saints tomorrow night. "Well the Saints were playing with the 7th string QB, and were even trying to talk Brees and Philip Rivers out of retirement."

IF Miami goes into Tennessee and beats the Titans next week. "Well Derrick Henry was out hurt, Julio Jones is a shell of his former self, and this just proves that Tannehill was a bum all along."

IF Miami closes out the season with a win at home against the Patriots, and secures a playoff berth. "Well New England was already a descending team, and this just proves that Brady was reason they won all those years."



Am I doing it right?
IDGAF what anybody'd call the Dolphins if they beat New Orleans...except winner.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

To me the argument for Miami includes they have beaten both the Pats and Ravens while the games they lost were when Tua missed games or had ribs or finger injury on throwing hand.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Durango2020 said:
I'm still not convinced we beat Saints even when they have a rookie QB. I feel like their defense and coaching will keep them in the game to beat us.
Agreed. We need to play smart safe football or we can definitely lose this game. Let the defense carry us to a win in this one. We all want to see Tua grow and shine but this ain’t the game for it. Save that for the next 2.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Durango2020 said:
I'm still not convinced we beat Saints even when they have a rookie QB. I feel like their defense and coaching will keep them in the game to beat us.
What worries me is traditionally we somehow make rookie QBs look like Joe Montana
 
royalshank

royalshank

KC appears to be peaking at the right time. They look like the best team in the NFL right now.

Parity is good!
 
