NFL parity and debunking the "quality of our opponents" during the win streak

If anyone is paying attention to the NFL this year, they would see that the cliche 'Any given Sunday' rings more true this year, then in most years past. Injuries, attrition, coaching changes and covid protocols can't be used for excuses this year, as every team is dealing with that adversity, and in a major way. The Houston Texans were down 10 starters, and already widely regarded one of the worst (if not the worst) teams in the NFL, and still managed to pull off a convincing victory against a supposedly superior LA Chargers team today.



Examples like this are all over this season, almost every week. Just take a look at the sheer amount of teams that are still in the playoff hunt in both conferences. Then once you do that, look at the teams that are already eliminated from contention and some of the teams they've beaten. Because I don't see a single team in either conference, even when they are firing on all cylinders, that is head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Is it resonating yet? Are there any legitimately elite teams this season?



Yet somehow the quality of Miami's opponents over the 6 game win streak, are called into question by the media and a lot of our fans. Apparently 'bad' teams can beat 'elite' teams at any given time, but Miami doesn't get credit for beating anyone. I can already hear the built in excuses:



IF Miami goes into New Orleans and beats the Saints tomorrow night. "Well the Saints were playing with the 7th string QB, and were even trying to talk Brees and Philip Rivers out of retirement."



IF Miami goes into Tennessee and beats the Titans next week. "Well Derrick Henry was out hurt, Julio Jones is a shell of his former self, and this just proves that Tannehill was a bum all along."



IF Miami closes out the season with a win at home against the Patriots, and secures a playoff berth. "Well New England was already a descending team, and this just proves that Brady was the reason they won all those years."







Am I doing it right?