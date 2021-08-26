NFL Players on the bubble

2021 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut NFL teams must get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 31. With that deadline fast approaching, Gregg Rosenthal spotlights notable players who could be traded or cut, including Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

So I was reading this article;A familiar name was on it, Shaq Lawson! You guys think he's not going to play a regular season down like Rosenthall is predicting? If so would we want him back?I thought he was balling for us and would like to see him back here but for less than the 10M per year we were giving him...