NFL Players on the bubble

So I was reading this article;

2021 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

NFL teams must get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 31. With that deadline fast approaching, Gregg Rosenthal spotlights notable players who could be traded or cut, including Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.
A familiar name was on it, Shaq Lawson! You guys think he's not going to play a regular season down like Rosenthall is predicting? If so would we want him back?

I thought he was balling for us and would like to see him back here but for less than the 10M per year we were giving him...
 
Balling for us?

He was a ghost at the end of the year. His play was equivalent to Charles Harris. A lot of positive talk and trying on the field but no production.
 
