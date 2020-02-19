NFL playoff structure is about to be changed.

TheJetsBlow

TheJetsBlow

Super Duper Club
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
12,143
Reaction score
3,910
Age
40
Location
Jersey
(Your mom likes these words. Not sorry)ing hate it. Fixing **** that isn’t broken.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,395
Reaction score
5,889
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
It seems to be just a proposal, and I assume, contrary to the tweet, it wouldn't go into effect until the 2021 season.

I know the players look at it as more playoff $ to spread around, but as a fan, there are already enough mediocre teams in the postseason.

Basketball is already like that, where .500 or under teams can garner a playoff birth.

I guess it would be a little different with the NFL. Any given Sunday, but in roundball, in a series, it has become a foregone conclusion, and waste of time.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,974
Reaction score
8,446
Location
Florida
Not gonna lie, I like this.

The extra preseason game was unnecessary and that extra week of real games, that extra playoff game...oh people are gonna eat it up.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
459
Reaction score
577
Age
35
Location
Kansas
Maybe I'm not following this but how do 7 teams fit into one playoff bracket. Does one team get two bye weeks? Or do 6 teams play and only one team gets a bye?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,395
Reaction score
5,889
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
MrChadRico said:
Maybe I'm not following this but how do 7 teams fit into one playoff bracket. Does one team get two bye weeks? Or do 6 teams play and only one team gets a bye?
Click to expand...

One team gets a bye. 6 teams play. 3 teams win + the team with the bye=4. Thats an even number, no?
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
6,809
Reaction score
2,655
So all those years where Miami finished just outside the playoffs at 9-7 we would now be in. If there's going to be three wildcard spots I think you might see a 8-8 team slipping into the postseason every now and then.
 
1

1972forever

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
700
Reaction score
959
Age
67
Location
Miami
I wonder how a 17 game schedule will impact the cap space for each team. Because players sign their contracts based on playing a 16 game regular season and they do not receive the same pay for pre season games.
I would assume that the players union would demand that the players salaries be adjusted upward to compensate for the extra regular season game. Since a new CBA is scheduled to be negotiated after the 2020 season,
‘I would be very surprised if these changes take place before the new contract is agreed upon by the players and owners.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
1,932
Reaction score
1,336
Age
45
Location
Melrose, MA
The only good thing about it is dropping a preseason game. Otherwise it’s the fallacy that more is better, when it’s only going to increase the randomness of the playoffs and devalue the regular season. Oh well, not like the NFL isn’t all about shooting itself in the foot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom