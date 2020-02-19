NFL playoff structure is about to be changed.

It seems to be just a proposal, and I assume, contrary to the tweet, it wouldn't go into effect until the 2021 season.



I know the players look at it as more playoff $ to spread around, but as a fan, there are already enough mediocre teams in the postseason.



Basketball is already like that, where .500 or under teams can garner a playoff birth.



I guess it would be a little different with the NFL. Any given Sunday, but in roundball, in a series, it has become a foregone conclusion, and waste of time.