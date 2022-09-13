NFL Power Rankings - Dolphins #13

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip With the first week of the 2022 season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings -- and a whopping 30 teams are on the move!

13^6Miami Dolphins1-0Previous rank: No. 19The Dolphins opened their season with encouraging performances on both sides of the ball in a 20-7 win over the Patriots. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa displayed the chemistry teased during the summer, connecting eight times for 94 yards on 12 targets, while the defense scored a touchdown (welcome to town, Melvin Ingram) and held New England’s undercooked attack to just 271 yards and a single scoring drive. Want a sign of the times in the shifting AFC East? Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. Miami has surpassed New England -- Buffalo is the new target.