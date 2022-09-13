 NFL Power Rankings - Dolphins #13 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Power Rankings - Dolphins #13

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,200
Reaction score
36,408
Location
Bahamas
13
^6

Miami Dolphins

1-0
Previous rank: No. 19



The Dolphins opened their season with encouraging performances on both sides of the ball in a 20-7 win over the Patriots. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa displayed the chemistry teased during the summer, connecting eight times for 94 yards on 12 targets, while the defense scored a touchdown (welcome to town, Melvin Ingram) and held New England’s undercooked attack to just 271 yards and a single scoring drive. Want a sign of the times in the shifting AFC East? Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. Miami has surpassed New England -- Buffalo is the new target.

www.nfl.com

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

With the first week of the 2022 season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings -- and a whopping 30 teams are on the move!
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,670
Reaction score
5,675
Age
38
Location
Kansas
Tie No Respect GIF by Rodney Dangerfield

No respect I tell ya
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom