NFL QB Durability/Performance in ‘22 Season

QB durability and performance issues are not unique to Miami this season. Almost half the league is starting a different QB in week 17 compared to who started the season. Only 12 teams have had no change. Finding QBs that are both durable and high performing is obviously not an easy endeavor. Plus, durability does not equate to performance (see Russell Wilson).
Note: Counting Sunday’s game, Tua will have missed 7 NFL games in his first three seasons due to injury.
P = Performance, I = Injury
Teams that had QB change for at least one game due to injury/performance: Texans (P), Commanders (P/I), Patriots (I), Bears (I), Cowboys (I).
Teams with same QB: Chiefs, Bengals, Chargers, Bills, Buccs, Lions, Seahawks, Giants, Jaguars, Packers, Vikings, Broncos
Note: Counting Sunday’s game, Tua will have missed 7 NFL games in his first three seasons due to injury.
P = Performance, I = Injury
|Team
|START SEASON
|NOW
|P or I
|Dolphins
|Tagovailoa
|Bridgewater
|I
|Jets
|Wilson
|White
|P
|Eagles
|Hurts
|Minshew
|I
|Colts
|Ryan
|Foles
|P
|Titans
|Tannehill
|Willis
|I
|Saints
|Winston
|Dalton
|I/P
|Panthers
|Mayfield
|Darnold
|P
|Falcons
|Mariotta
|Ridder
|P
|Ravens
|Jackson
|Huntley
|I
|Steelers
|Trubisky
|Pickett
|P
|Browns
|Brissett
|Watson
|Raiders
|Carr
|Stithem
|P
|Cardinals
|Murray
|McSorley
|I
|49ers
|Lance
|Purdy
|I
|Rams
|Stafford
|Mayfield
|I
Teams that had QB change for at least one game due to injury/performance: Texans (P), Commanders (P/I), Patriots (I), Bears (I), Cowboys (I).
Teams with same QB: Chiefs, Bengals, Chargers, Bills, Buccs, Lions, Seahawks, Giants, Jaguars, Packers, Vikings, Broncos
Last edited: