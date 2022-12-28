 NFL QB Durability/Performance in ‘22 Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL QB Durability/Performance in ‘22 Season

Miami151

Miami151

QB durability and performance issues are not unique to Miami this season. Almost half the league is starting a different QB in week 17 compared to who started the season. Only 12 teams have had no change. Finding QBs that are both durable and high performing is obviously not an easy endeavor. Plus, durability does not equate to performance (see Russell Wilson).

Note: Counting Sunday’s game, Tua will have missed 7 NFL games in his first three seasons due to injury.

P = Performance, I = Injury

TeamSTART SEASONNOWP or I
DolphinsTagovailoaBridgewaterI
JetsWilsonWhiteP
EaglesHurtsMinshewI
ColtsRyanFolesP
TitansTannehillWillisI
SaintsWinstonDaltonI/P
PanthersMayfieldDarnoldP
FalconsMariottaRidderP
RavensJacksonHuntleyI
SteelersTrubiskyPickettP
BrownsBrissettWatson
RaidersCarrStithemP
CardinalsMurrayMcSorleyI
49ersLancePurdyI
RamsStaffordMayfieldI

Teams that had QB change for at least one game due to injury/performance: Texans (P), Commanders (P/I), Patriots (I), Bears (I), Cowboys (I).

Teams with same QB: Chiefs, Bengals, Chargers, Bills, Buccs, Lions, Seahawks, Giants, Jaguars, Packers, Vikings, Broncos
 
dolphan

Allen did get hurt but played through it. Couldn’t throw for shit for a month…probably should have sat.
 
Blake the great

Half those guys were replaced due to performance issues not injuries. And let's be honest guys like Hurts, Murray and Jackson are exposed way more to injuries because of their play styles. Tua cant make it through a full season just as a pocket passer without missing games. But we knew this already when we drafted him and I thought the reward would be worth the risk but thats not the case. what we have folks is Sam Bradford.
 
GRYPHONK

Blake the great said:
Half those guys were replaced due to performance issues not injuries. And let's be honest guys like Hurts, Murray and Jackson are exposed way more to injuries because of their play styles. Tua cant make it through a full season just as a pocket passer without missing games. But we knew this already when we drafted him and I thought the reward would be worth the risk but thats not the case. what we have folks is Sam Bradford.
So, in all serious.

Because their style of play causes it its OK they miss the same amount or more games then Tua....

But because Tuas a pocket passer, his games missed are different?

I would argue with technology and helmets etc Tua atleast has options to make himself safer

Hurts and Jackson would not be the same QB if they adapted their style.

I'd doesn't matter why they were hurt, if they are hurt every years it's the same

Second season Jackson's ending the regular season injured. Doesn't really matter that he got hurt because of his style.

At the end of the day, Tuas injuries are obviously a concern. But he hasn't really missed significantly more time then some the better QBS playing in this league.

It's kinda why I laugh when I see some wanna move on from Tua because of injuries. Yet Jackson is the FIRST QB they name to replace him.
 
Blake the great

GRYPHONK said:
So, in all serious.

Because their style of play causes it its OK they miss the same amount or more games then Tua....

But because Tuas a pocket passer, his games missed are different?

I would argue with technology and helmets etc Tua atleast has options to make himself safer

Hurts and Jackson would not be the same QB if they adapted their style.

I'd doesn't matter why they were hurt, if they are hurt every years it's the same

Second season Jackson's ending the regular season injured. Doesn't really matter that he got hurt because of his style.

At the end of the day, Tuas injuries are obviously a concern. But he hasn't really missed significantly more time then some the better QBS playing in this league.

It's kinda why I laugh when I see some wanna move on from Tua because of injuries. Yet Jackson is the FIRST QB they name to replace him.
I guess common sense isn't too common.....

obviously, what it means is that a running QB that gets hurt or injured a coach can say/do "alright no more designed run plays with lamar/Jalen/Murray " or at least limit those plays. Maybe if Hurts/Jackson/Murray stay in the pocket more they don't get injured? We improve our O line and Tua is still getting hurt without designing run plays with him, he's just taking "normal" NFL QB hits and missing games even with a improve pass protection this year.
 
E30M3

GRYPHONK said:
So, in all serious.

Because their style of play causes it its OK they miss the same amount or more games then Tua....

But because Tuas a pocket passer, his games missed are different?

I would argue with technology and helmets etc Tua atleast has options to make himself safer

Hurts and Jackson would not be the same QB if they adapted their style.

I'd doesn't matter why they were hurt, if they are hurt every years it's the same

Second season Jackson's ending the regular season injured. Doesn't really matter that he got hurt because of his style.

At the end of the day, Tuas injuries are obviously a concern. But he hasn't really missed significantly more time then some the better QBS playing in this league.

It's kinda why I laugh when I see some wanna move on from Tua because of injuries. Yet Jackson is the FIRST QB they name to replace him.
The way Jackson plays he SHOULD be injured more. The fact that Tua has been injured much more than Jackson in a shorter time frame is very concerning. Btw, I want nothing to do with Jackson either.
 
FanMarino

This type of injury and the specific position of Quarterback is now going to get highlighted. Tua basically started this panic button hit rightly or wrongly by the NFL. It's purely on the NFL. They have these lame spotters that i assume are getting paid to spot any 'potential' head trauma shots. These spotters have one job. To focus on a tackle and a player getting thrown down into the turf with his head hitting it. Its not that ******* difficult is it? I do know it's once again our team getting slated with zero proof of any anybody showing that they are putting Tua at risk on purpose.
 
Blake the great

E30M3 said:
The way Jackson plays he SHOULD be injured more. The fact that Tua has been injured much more than Jackson in a shorter time frame is very concerning. Btw, I want nothing to do with Jackson either.
Thank you, someone with some common sense. Refreshing.
 
GRYPHONK

Blake the great said:
I guess common sense isn't too common.....

obviously, what it means is that a running QB that gets hurt or injured a coach can say/do "alright no more designed run plays with lamar/Jalen/Murray " or at least limit those plays. Maybe if Hurts/Jackson/Murray stay in the pocket more they don't get injured? We improve our O line and Tua is still getting hurt without designing run plays with him, he just taking "normal" nfl QB hits and missing games even with a improve pass protection this year.
Well jeez aren't you a little cranky. No need to get personal with your first sentence. Didn't expect that really from yah.

But I'll throw I back at yah.

Common sense isn't really common if you think the only time those QBS run are on designed plays.

They are a different breed brother.

Certain QBs will extend a Play to.find a receiver, other players first instinct is to run when the play breaks down.

Plus, i guess you conveniently missed my point that making Jackson, Hurts or Murray a pocket passer makes them a different QB.

There's not 1 coach who will take Lamar Jackson on his or her team and minimize his rushing ability.

Miami Beats the Bills if Josh Allen doesn't get designed runs. You think McDermott was saying " gee I don't Wanana risk injury, so no designed runs today"

You think Harbaugh is worried about injury on 3rd or 4th and 1 or is he saying he's got Jackson.

You don't have those type of QBS and not utilize their strengths.

But hey.... Common sense am I right?
 
Blake the great

Well jeez aren't you a little cranky. No need to get personal with your first sentence. Didn't expect that really from yah.

But I'll throw I back at yah.

Common sense isn't really common if you think the only time those QBS run are on designed plays.

They are a different breed brother.

Certain QBs will extend a Play to.find a receiver, other players first instinct is to run when the play breaks down.

Plus, i guess you conveniently missed my point that making Jackson, Hurts or Murray a pocket passer makes them a different QB.

There's not 1 coach who will take Lamar Jackson on his or her team and minimize his rushing ability.

Miami Beats the Bills if Josh Allen doesn't get designed runs. You think McDermott was saying " gee I don't Wanana risk injury, so no designed runs today"

You think Harbaugh is worried about injury on 3rd or 4th and 1 or is he saying he's got Jackson.

But hey.... Common sense am I right?
Josh Allen has proved he can take those hits and be fine. The risk is worth the reward with those guys, same with Jackson who has actual won a MVP and played a full season.
 
