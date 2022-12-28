NFL QB Durability/Performance in ‘22 Season

So, in all serious.



Because their style of play causes it its OK they miss the same amount or more games then Tua....



But because Tuas a pocket passer, his games missed are different?



I would argue with technology and helmets etc Tua atleast has options to make himself safer



Hurts and Jackson would not be the same QB if they adapted their style.



I'd doesn't matter why they were hurt, if they are hurt every years it's the same



Second season Jackson's ending the regular season injured. Doesn't really matter that he got hurt because of his style.



At the end of the day, Tuas injuries are obviously a concern. But he hasn't really missed significantly more time then some the better QBS playing in this league.



It's kinda why I laugh when I see some wanna move on from Tua because of injuries. Yet Jackson is the FIRST QB they name to replace him.