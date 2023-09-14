 NFL QB Index, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa soars into top five | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL QB Index, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa soars into top five

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
21,017
Reaction score
48,563
Location
Bahamas
Rank
3

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins · Year 4
2023 stats: 1 game | 62.2 pct | 466 pass yds | 10.4 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles



Dolphins fans who have longed for Tagovailoa to outplay Justin Herbert lived their dream in Week 1. The yardage total (466) speaks for itself, but what was more encouraging about Tagovailoa's 2023 debut was how he looked when racking up his astronomical numbers. Tagovailoa commanded the offense, appeared comfortable in and out of the pocket, found open targets and even dropped a few jaw-dropping dimes, including two in the most important drive of the game late in the fourth quarter. Tyreek Hill's 215 yards don't happen if Tagovailoa doesn't put the ball on him at the perfect time in key moments. Enjoy this jump in the rankings, Dolphins fans -- your quarterback earned it with a statement of a performance

www.nfl.com

NFL QB Index, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa soars into top five; Jordan Love surges in rankings

All but three players are on the move in Nick Shook's QB Index rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Check out the updated pecking order, 1-32.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Seems a little insulting to Tua to be honest. Not the grade but how it starts. "Dolphins fans who have longed for Tagovailoa to outplay Justin Herbert lived their dream in Week 1."

Like him playing better than J. Herb was some kind of miracle, anomaly, and stretch of the imagination. Little twat. Salty Tua is rubbing off on me I think.
 
Who was #1 and #2?

point being he should have been #1
 
BennySwella said:
Seems a little insulting to Tua to be honest. Not the grade but how it starts. "Dolphins fans who have longed for Tagovailoa to outplay Justin Herbert lived their dream in Week 1."

Like him playing better than J. Herb was some kind of miracle, anomaly, and stretch of the imagination. Little twat. Salty Tua is rubbing off on me I think.
Click to expand...
I agree. Our DREAM? GTFO with that shit.

Our DREAM is to win a ****ing SB, not beat Justin ****in Herbert.
 
Tua is better than Hurts at #2… just needs to stay healthy.

Mahomes is still on the perch by himself imo
 
Tua is only behind Mahomes. Hurts can't read a defense to save his life, so I expect Tua leap frogs him shortly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom