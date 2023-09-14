andyahs
Rank
3
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · Year 4
2023 stats: 1 game | 62.2 pct | 466 pass yds | 10.4 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
Dolphins fans who have longed for Tagovailoa to outplay Justin Herbert lived their dream in Week 1. The yardage total (466) speaks for itself, but what was more encouraging about Tagovailoa's 2023 debut was how he looked when racking up his astronomical numbers. Tagovailoa commanded the offense, appeared comfortable in and out of the pocket, found open targets and even dropped a few jaw-dropping dimes, including two in the most important drive of the game late in the fourth quarter. Tyreek Hill's 215 yards don't happen if Tagovailoa doesn't put the ball on him at the perfect time in key moments. Enjoy this jump in the rankings, Dolphins fans -- your quarterback earned it with a statement of a performance
NFL QB Index, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa soars into top five; Jordan Love surges in rankings
All but three players are on the move in Nick Shook's QB Index rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Check out the updated pecking order, 1-32.
www.nfl.com