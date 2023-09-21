NFL QB Index, Week 3. Tua at 2

andyahs
Rank
2
^1
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · Year 4
2023 stats: 2 games | 65.3 pct | 715 pass yds | 9.5 ypa | 4 pass TD | 2 INT | 8 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
When I was a youth in Northeast Ohio, me and my football-crazed friends played an adjusted form of the sport during recess known as Catch and Run. That name also describes the Dolphins’ offense through two weeks. The deep shots that defined much of Miami’s Week 1 game weren’t quite as present in Week 2, save for a couple of nice sideline strikes to Jaylen Waddle. In fact, of Waddle’s 86 receiving yards, 51 came after the catch, per Next Gen Stats. That was perfectly fine for the Dolphins, who operated underneath and used their elite speed to pick up yards. It wasn’t the 466 yards that he had in the opener, but 249 worked just fine for Tagovailoa, who continued his hot start with an accurate game that included only one blemish: a 50/50 toss intercepted by rookie Christian Gonzalez.
