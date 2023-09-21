 NFL QB Index, Week 3. Tua at 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL QB Index, Week 3. Tua at 2

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
21,072
Reaction score
48,854
Location
Bahamas
Rank
2
^1
Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins · Year 4
2023 stats: 2 games | 65.3 pct | 715 pass yds | 9.5 ypa | 4 pass TD | 2 INT | 8 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles



When I was a youth in Northeast Ohio, me and my football-crazed friends played an adjusted form of the sport during recess known as Catch and Run. That name also describes the Dolphins’ offense through two weeks. The deep shots that defined much of Miami’s Week 1 game weren’t quite as present in Week 2, save for a couple of nice sideline strikes to Jaylen Waddle. In fact, of Waddle’s 86 receiving yards, 51 came after the catch, per Next Gen Stats. That was perfectly fine for the Dolphins, who operated underneath and used their elite speed to pick up yards. It wasn’t the 466 yards that he had in the opener, but 249 worked just fine for Tagovailoa, who continued his hot start with an accurate game that included only one blemish: a 50/50 toss intercepted by rookie Christian Gonzalez.

www.nfl.com

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Sam Howell vaults into top 15; Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts slip

How high did the Commanders' Sam Howell climb in Nick Shook's QB1 rankings entering Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season? See the complete pecking order, 1-32.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom