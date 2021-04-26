 NFL.radio today on the Falcons pick at 4 overall | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL.radio today on the Falcons pick at 4 overall

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

I listened to a very interesting radio discussion with Charlie Weiss and the Media guy that covers the Falcons (D'Orlando Ledbetter).
The discussion was all about the Falcons pick, and Ledbetter made a point to say he thinks the Falcons are disappointed how high the bar was set by Miami in our SF trade, and that nobody wants to spend that much to come up. The Falcons have been restricted by our trade. Great job Coach Grier!

He also went on to say he thinks it is 100% smoke screen that the Falcons might select TE Kyle Pitts, as they have huge needs at OT and the edge. He thinks they will draft someone like Slater or Sewell at 4 overall, then an Edge rusher next.

He also thinks they MAY be creating a smoke screen on drafting a QB, although he does think it could be good for anyone after the top 2 to sit for a season or two behind Ryan. He just doesn't think they can compete with the Bucs and saints in the trenches if they don't get better there this year. He went on to say that there are some solid QB's that the Falcons may draft around rounds 3-4 that would fit the bill of developing behind Matt Ryan for a few years.
 
ONole1

Yeah, I heard that and agreed with him on what he was saying. Ryan has been sacked 133 times over the last three years. They can throw the ball, need defense, and they need to run the ball and protect Ryan.
 
Kamelion4291

Why smokescreen the Pitts pick when they're the ones in control of the draft though? Doesn't make any sense.
 
Kamelion4291

BennySwella said:
They are looking for a monster haul in a trade. They will be picking a quarterback if they don't trade down.
Click to expand...
That's true. I guess it makes sense to do the whole "we LOOOOOVE Pitts so you better make it worth our while for us to trade down" thing.
 
circumstances

DOLFANMIKE said:
Ledbetter made a point to say he thinks the Falcons are disappointed how high the bar was set by Miami in our SF trade, and that nobody wants to spend that much to come up.
Click to expand...
that much trade compensation does not get thrown around that often.

if it was for mac jones, my mind will be blown way past the extent it is already.
 
Kamelion4291

Michael Scott said:
If they take Sewell I am instantly jumping for Joy.
Click to expand...
I'd rather them take a QB. Let Sewell fall to the Bengals so that we would have the option between all 4. If Sewell is gone at 4 then we lose out on Chase as an option guaranteed.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Well, they don't have to get a Miami deal to still get value for the pick. Two firsts from Denver, plus other picks could work.

Of course, who really knows what is going to happen. I personally think since Ryan is 36, and not really a top quarterback anyway, diving into the quarterback market makes the most sense for Atlanta.
 
AdamD13

Kamelion4291 said:
That's true. I guess it makes sense to do the whole "we LOOOOOVE Pitts so you better make it worth our while for us to trade down" thing.
Click to expand...
Miami sent a 1st and 4th, getting a 5th back to move up from 12 to 6.

I imagine that is the ballpark range if Atlanta were to trade back to 8, 9 or 10.
 
mrhankey81701

DOLFANMIKE said:
I listened to a very interesting radio discussion with Charlie Weiss and the Media guy that covers the Falcons (D'Orlando Ledbetter).
The discussion was all about the Falcons pick, and Ledbetter made a point to say he thinks the Falcons are disappointed how high the bar was set by Miami in our SF trade, and that nobody wants to spend that much to come up. The Falcons have been restricted by our trade. Great job Coach Grier!

He also went on to say he thinks it is 100% smoke screen that the Falcons might select TE Kyle Pitts, as they have huge needs at OT and the edge. He thinks they will draft someone like Slater or Sewell at 4 overall, then an Edge rusher next.

He also thinks they MAY be creating a smoke screen on drafting a QB, although he does think it could be good for anyone after the top 2 to sit for a season or two behind Ryan. He just doesn't think they can compete with the Bucs and saints in the trenches if they don't get better there this year. He went on to say that there are some solid QB's that the Falcons may draft around rounds 3-4 that would fit the bill of developing behind Matt Ryan for a few years.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the post. Very informative of what the Falcons may do as it will have a big impact on the Dolphins at 6.

I just wanted to point out that if that last sentence is true it is an absolutely terrible idea for the Falcons.
 
ANUFan

ONole1 said:
Yeah, I heard that and agreed with him on what he was saying. Ryan has been sacked 133 times over the last three years. They can throw the ball, need defense, and they need to run the ball and protect Ryan.
Click to expand...

Yikes! Is that true? wow..
 
danstilldaman

Kamelion4291 said:
I'd rather them take a QB. Let Sewell fall to the Bengals so that we would have the option between all 4. If Sewell is gone at 4 then we lose out on Chase as an option guaranteed.
Click to expand...
You're probably right but what if they take Pitts instead or if they do get Chase then we draft Pitts. I guess it depends on who you like better Chase or Pitts.
 
