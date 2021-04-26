NFL.radio today on the Falcons pick at 4 overall

I listened to a very interesting radio discussion with Charlie Weiss and the Media guy that covers the Falcons (D'Orlando Ledbetter).

The discussion was all about the Falcons pick, and Ledbetter made a point to say he thinks the Falcons are disappointed how high the bar was set by Miami in our SF trade, and that nobody wants to spend that much to come up. The Falcons have been restricted by our trade. Great job Coach Grier!



He also went on to say he thinks it is 100% smoke screen that the Falcons might select TE Kyle Pitts, as they have huge needs at OT and the edge. He thinks they will draft someone like Slater or Sewell at 4 overall, then an Edge rusher next.



He also thinks they MAY be creating a smoke screen on drafting a QB, although he does think it could be good for anyone after the top 2 to sit for a season or two behind Ryan. He just doesn't think they can compete with the Bucs and saints in the trenches if they don't get better there this year. He went on to say that there are some solid QB's that the Falcons may draft around rounds 3-4 that would fit the bill of developing behind Matt Ryan for a few years.