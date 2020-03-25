NFL rankings; Miami 26th

The Jets being ranked higher than us is disrespectful. We had absolutely no talent and no depth last season and we still almost swept them. Our team has already made huge improvements and the Jets haven't done much. Darnold is overrated because he has been disappointing since he got there and no one is really putting him on the hot seat yet, why not? and......Adam Gase is there HAHA I hope he never gets fired though, really. Keep it up Gase, you're going places.