NFL rankings; Miami 26th

Bills 8th
Pats 16th
Jets 20th

Can the Dolphins land their quarterback of the future in the draft? If they pick right, they are a player in the wide-open AFC East.

www.nfl.com

NFL Power Rankings: Bucs, Bills shoot up via free agency/trades

How has player movement across the NFL impacted the league hierarchy? Dan Hanzus updates his Power Rankings following a wild stretch of free-agent signings and trades.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Not that I take power rankings seriously, but the Dolphins improved on paper quite a bit, but dropped in positioning.

Ok.
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
still have a quite a few holes, including both tackle spots...and cant stop the run. makes sense to me.
Not so sure about not stopping the run. From memory, it seemed the edge was the weak point. That's been addressed some.
If the OTs can be solved, maybe Miami can get to 25th
 
The Jets being ranked higher than us is disrespectful. We had absolutely no talent and no depth last season and we still almost swept them. Our team has already made huge improvements and the Jets haven't done much. Darnold is overrated because he has been disappointing since he got there and no one is really putting him on the hot seat yet, why not? and......Adam Gase is there HAHA I hope he never gets fired though, really. Keep it up Gase, you're going places.
 
Power rankings before TC are about as useful, as pissing into the wind.
 
Gsmack_42 said:
Power rankings before TC are about as useful, as pissing into the wind.
Power rankings before TC are about as useful as mocks before FA. Time fillers. Enjoyment for some. At a minimum, conversation starters.
 
Blake the great said:
The Jets being ranked higher than us is disrespectful. We had absolutely no talent and no depth last season and we still almost swept them. Our team has already made huge improvements and the Jets haven't done much. Darnold is overrated because he has been disappointing since he got there and no one is really putting him on the hot seat yet, why not? and......Adam Gase is there HAHA I hope he never gets fired though, really. Keep it up Gase, you're going places.
Jets at 20 is a joke. should be like 28
 
Serious question:

Right now, this very second, if the Chargers were to play the Dolphins straight up...how many people would pick the Chargers? I think about 20%. The Chargers without Rivers have no business being ahead of the Dolphins. None.
 
