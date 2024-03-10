 NFL restructures and future Dolphins restructures | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL restructures and future Dolphins restructures

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
8,077
Reaction score
9,922
Age
33
Location
CT
I see a lot of people freaking out in the Armestead thread due to not understanding how restructures work.

The most simple explanation for a contract restructure is simply taking a portion of a players base salary for a season and converting it into a signing bonus. The player gets their money as the signing bonus at the time of the restructure and reduces how much they are paid throughout the season. In other words, it’s a cash advance which can’t be taken away. This action can be done without player approval. IMG_7790.jpeg

Since it was reported Armstead is working on a deal this is NOT a basic simple restructuring. It’s most likely to save Miami money.

Some are asking well why would armstead do this and it’s simple. He was already paid out his guaranteed money. If he only wants to come back for this year and retire next year Miami would eat 12 million in dead cap while Miami could also go after that 12 million from armstead as he didn’t fulfill his contract.

It may look something like this that works for both parties such as Armstead trims 6 million off his salary this year saving Miami 6 million making the full 14.8 million guaranteed leaving 10 left for next year in which Miami promised to not try to recover saving Miami 6 million this year and 2 million next year. Another alternative is to add void years and spread that additional 10 million in dead cap into 2 years rather than 1.

Another reason I bring this up is I see a ton of people wondering why Grier hasn’t restructured guys like Hill/Chubb/Ramsey and that’s simple. As stated there’s no player approval needed so it can be done quickly at the drop of a dime. They probably don’t want to restructure too much so they’ll meet with free agents and see who they are getting and how much is needed. Why restructure 50 million when you may only need 30 million plus you had the Howard money hitting in June. You pretty much know who you’re getting during tampering window so I see those restructures being last minute when they need them in order to not kick more than necessary into next years cap.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I see a lot of people freaking out in the Armestead thread due to not understanding how restructures work.

The most simple explanation for a contract restructure is simply taking a portion of a players base salary for a season and converting it into a signing bonus. The player gets their money as the signing bonus at the time of the restructure and reduces how much they are paid throughout the season. In other words, it’s a cash advance which can’t be taken away. This action can be done without player approval. View attachment 162576

Since it was reported Armstead is working on a deal this is NOT a basic simple restructuring. It’s most likely to save Miami money.

Some are asking well why would armstead do this and it’s simple. He was already paid out his guaranteed money. If he only wants to come back for this year and retire next year Miami would eat 12 million in dead cap while Miami could also go after that 12 million from armstead as he didn’t fulfill his contract.

It may look something like this that works for both parties such as Armstead trims 6 million off his salary this year saving Miami 6 million making the full 14.8 million guaranteed leaving 10 left for next year in which Miami promised to not try to recover saving Miami 6 million this year and 2 million next year. Another alternative is to add void years and spread that additional 10 million in dead cap into 2 years rather than 1.

Another reason I bring this up is I see a ton of people wondering why Grier hasn’t restructured guys like Hill/Chubb/Ramsey and that’s simple. As stated there’s no player approval needed so it can be done quickly at the drop of a dime. They probably don’t want to restructure too much so they’ll meet with free agents and see who they are getting and how much is needed. Why restructure 50 million when you may only need 30 million plus you had the Howard money hitting in June. You pretty much know who you’re getting during tampering window so I see those restructures being last minute when they need them in order to not kick more than necessary into next years cap.
Click to expand...
Excellent post.
 
Very informative post. In all seriousness, this move is probably the best case scenario for both sides. Armstead will get more money (but not all of his original contract) and we will take a smaller dead cap hit when he retires next year.
 
Good stuff, thanks. I’m sure we are doing this move to help and not hurt ourselves particularly with a guy we know does not have much shelf life left. I’m actually pleased as I hadn’t heard of an option regarding his contract that could help us.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I see a lot of people freaking out in the Armestead thread due to not understanding how restructures work.

The most simple explanation for a contract restructure is simply taking a portion of a players base salary for a season and converting it into a signing bonus. The player gets their money as the signing bonus at the time of the restructure and reduces how much they are paid throughout the season. In other words, it’s a cash advance which can’t be taken away. This action can be done without player approval. View attachment 162576

Since it was reported Armstead is working on a deal this is NOT a basic simple restructuring. It’s most likely to save Miami money.

Some are asking well why would armstead do this and it’s simple. He was already paid out his guaranteed money. If he only wants to come back for this year and retire next year Miami would eat 12 million in dead cap while Miami could also go after that 12 million from armstead as he didn’t fulfill his contract.

It may look something like this that works for both parties such as Armstead trims 6 million off his salary this year saving Miami 6 million making the full 14.8 million guaranteed leaving 10 left for next year in which Miami promised to not try to recover saving Miami 6 million this year and 2 million next year. Another alternative is to add void years and spread that additional 10 million in dead cap into 2 years rather than 1.

Another reason I bring this up is I see a ton of people wondering why Grier hasn’t restructured guys like Hill/Chubb/Ramsey and that’s simple. As stated there’s no player approval needed so it can be done quickly at the drop of a dime. They probably don’t want to restructure too much so they’ll meet with free agents and see who they are getting and how much is needed. Why restructure 50 million when you may only need 30 million plus you had the Howard money hitting in June. You pretty much know who you’re getting during tampering window so I see those restructures being last minute when they need them in order to not kick more than necessary into next years cap.
Click to expand...
well, regardless of what you may need later, we still have to clear at least 23mill no later than Wednesday so they must have something in place
 
MARINO1384 said:
I see a lot of people freaking out in the Armestead thread due to not understanding how restructures work.

The most simple explanation for a contract restructure is simply taking a portion of a players base salary for a season and converting it into a signing bonus. The player gets their money as the signing bonus at the time of the restructure and reduces how much they are paid throughout the season. In other words, it’s a cash advance which can’t be taken away. This action can be done without player approval. View attachment 162576

Since it was reported Armstead is working on a deal this is NOT a basic simple restructuring. It’s most likely to save Miami money.

Some are asking well why would armstead do this and it’s simple. He was already paid out his guaranteed money. If he only wants to come back for this year and retire next year Miami would eat 12 million in dead cap while Miami could also go after that 12 million from armstead as he didn’t fulfill his contract.

It may look something like this that works for both parties such as Armstead trims 6 million off his salary this year saving Miami 6 million making the full 14.8 million guaranteed leaving 10 left for next year in which Miami promised to not try to recover saving Miami 6 million this year and 2 million next year. Another alternative is to add void years and spread that additional 10 million in dead cap into 2 years rather than 1.

Another reason I bring this up is I see a ton of people wondering why Grier hasn’t restructured guys like Hill/Chubb/Ramsey and that’s simple. As stated there’s no player approval needed so it can be done quickly at the drop of a dime. They probably don’t want to restructure too much so they’ll meet with free agents and see who they are getting and how much is needed. Why restructure 50 million when you may only need 30 million plus you had the Howard money hitting in June. You pretty much know who you’re getting during tampering window so I see those restructures being last minute when they need them in order to not kick more than necessary into next years cap.
Click to expand...
Thanks for sharing this....
 
Danny said:
well, regardless of what you may need later, we still have to clear at least 23mill no later than Wednesday so they must have something in place
Click to expand...

Yeah I’m sure restructures that don’t require player approval are already drawn up just a matter of what they need. You typically know what players are signing where during tampering period so they’ll have a rough idea of how much they need. I don’t expect them to be going after big names with big contracts either we will most likely be bargain bin shopping and wanting the comp pick for Wilkins and the rest that leave although praying avg and hunt return.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Yeah I’m sure restructures that don’t require player approval are already drawn up just a matter of what they need. You typically know what players are signing where during tampering period so they’ll have a rough idea of how much they need. I don’t expect them to be going after big names with big contracts either we will most likely be bargain bin shopping and wanting the comp pick for Wilkins and the rest that leave although praying avg and hunt return.
Click to expand...
yeah I'm not expecting us to do anything early in free agency... the big names will go early but that's not what we need to do.....NE used to wait till way into free agency before they'd do anything for the most part. We need to do the same this year
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom