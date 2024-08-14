NFL ROUNDUP thread

PappyK
Can we create a new Sticky thread in this Dolphins forum that can be used for posting nfl roundup news and discussions?
This would help separate all the 'non-dolphins' threads into one thread while still keeping it in the forum with the most activity and exposure.
Also, I bet the thread could become highly entertaining if used throughout the entire season(maybe archive it every year)
