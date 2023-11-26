NFL Saturday night wild card game will only be on pea****

brumdog44
Club Member
https://www.pea****tv.com/blog/pea****-streaming-nfl-wild-card-game-exclusively?amp
Also, the Bills/Chargers regular season game on Dec 23 will only be on pea****.
As an FYI, I believe pea**** is running a deal now through Monday in which you can get pea**** for $1.99 per month (it is normally $5.99). I bought it under this deal because there were quite a few college bball games on pea****. Would suck if the dolphins were to play the Saturday night wild card round game for most people because if they wait to subscribe then, it’s $6 for the month.