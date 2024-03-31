NFL Scoring Is Down - Does It Matter, And How Can The Dolphins Exploit These Issues

Article below:-I worry about total scoring less than the NFL does. I think it is nice to have some balance returning to the game. I also think there is still enough scoring that is not a threshold issue and the NFL is over-reacting. The games are still fun and exciting, and far away from run, run, pass, punt-Although the Dolphins are thought of as an offensive team, over the past few years they really do seem to have put a lot of effort into augmenting the defense, which is smart. KC just won a SB because of defense, and very timely plays from Mahomes when it matters most. Hopefully the new DC is good, and the team catches on to his scheme quickly, and the FA adds also work out (and maybe a nice surprise from Cam Smith)-Section of article that talks about 2 high safety defenses, and what it forces offenses to do. Early in the season Miami seemed to be cutting through this stuff like a hot knife through butter, taking advantage of the underneath stuff, and then using the deeper throws when the defense started creeping up to stop it. Later in the season, Miami seemed to bog down. Hopefully the addition of Smith at TE and maybe a better #3 receiver, as well as McDaniel and Tua continuing to dial stuff up gives the offense more staying power over the course of a season. Fingers crossed the OL olds up, article mentions how QB's need to hold the ball longer to exploit this style of defense