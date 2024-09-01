NFL Sunday Ticket costs $479 to watch on a Laptop???

NYC#1finsfan
I know that I waited until the checkered flag is about to drop to get the package but I used to have a link that would stream all of the games in every sport for free! Now that that site has been seized by the Dept. of Homeland Security, because they have nothing better to do than seize a sports streaming site, I am forced to sign up for The Ticket. When I went to Youtube's site, however, and saw the price I almost fell out of my chair. Are there any codes or discounts around? Thanks!!