 NFL Sunday Ticket costs $479 to watch on a Laptop???

NFL Sunday Ticket costs $479 to watch on a Laptop???

I know that I waited until the checkered flag is about to drop to get the package but I used to have a link that would stream all of the games in every sport for free! Now that that site has been seized by the Dept. of Homeland Security, because they have nothing better to do than seize a sports streaming site, I am forced to sign up for The Ticket. When I went to Youtube's site, however, and saw the price I almost fell out of my chair. Are there any codes or discounts around? Thanks!!
 
You know those exploding salaries...

Guess where they got the money.
 
To be fair, DHS needs something to keep busy right now. I think you can still get a discount if you're a student or a veteran. Google/youtube don't make it too easy to find that though.
 
It's really not that crazy when you consider the hours of entertainment provided.
 
