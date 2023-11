He should give lessons to athletes, politicians, entertainers and other profesionals as well on how to take accountability for your actions. He acknowledged what happened, what his role in the incident was, what the possible consiquence would be. He didn't come off as a victim or act like the NFL or anybody else owe him anything. Showed a great deal of maturity in how he handled the situation. If I were an NFL team I would show that to all of my players and coaches at the beginning of each season. I would like to see the NFL reinstate him at the end of the season, but if not I hope he has other opportunities ahead in other ventures.