NFL Team Third Down Conversion Percentage

Actually sounds about right. This year 3rd downs felt a bit more hopeful that years past, all the way up to 3rd and 10 or so. When the offense was rolling, we stayed up ahead of the chains, but on the flip side, few times a game easily we'd have 1st and 2nd down basically wasted, either with a failed trick play, a sorry *** run, or holding call, and then Tua would be stuck with 3rd and long, and he would pull it off at a better rate than I recall in a long time. This is all going on overall feeling from watching the games, no stats. Could be wrong but sure felt that way until the last few games where the offense dropped off.