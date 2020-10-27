NFL Throwback: Dolphins VS Colts 1999

AllFinsAllDay
For you aficionados of Dolphins history, A total of 3 Hall of Famers on the same field.
Enjoy.
Man even in 1999 he still rifled that ball out to the open guy - or unopen guy and it somehow connected. He was something else / once in a lifetime player.It was a beautiful pass, along with the one at the very end where Gadsden came down with it, which would have been an incomplete pass in today's game. You could tell Dan had zero movement left and it was all cerebral at that point.