NFL Throwback: Dolphins VS Colts 1999

PS - that 4th down pass to Gadsden on the final drive was HOF material right there. Geez no one delivered the ball w such quickness and authority. And for you younger folks - that was a broken down Dan Marino in 1999 - knees shot, Achilles shot. If you haven’t watched, find some games from 1983-1993 and enjoy tons of jaw dropping moments. Or week 1 of 1994 if you want to see how arguably the GOAT answered the bell in his return from the Achilles surgery. All gimpy he threw 5 deep TDs in a shootout over NE.