NFL Throwback: Dolphins VS Colts 1999

royalshank

royalshank

Wild finish to that one. That’s the game Peyton talks about watching Marino hit a deep seam on a 3rd and long and marveling something to the effect of “that’s not normal” - it stuck out for Peyton because when he tells the story, he said he never really watched the other team’s offense but he wanted to see Dan.
 
AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

It was a beautiful pass, along with the one at the very end where Gadsden came down with it, which would have been an incomplete pass in today's game. You could tell Dan had zero movement left and it was all cerebral at that point.
 
royalshank

royalshank

PS - that 4th down pass to Gadsden on the final drive was HOF material right there. Geez no one delivered the ball w such quickness and authority. And for you younger folks - that was a broken down Dan Marino in 1999 - knees shot, Achilles shot. If you haven’t watched, find some games from 1983-1993 and enjoy tons of jaw dropping moments. Or week 1 of 1994 if you want to see how arguably the GOAT answered the bell in his return from the Achilles surgery. All gimpy he threw 5 deep TDs in a shootout over NE.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Man even in 1999 he still rifled that ball out to the open guy - or unopen guy and it somehow connected. He was something else / once in a lifetime player.
 
