NFL To Make Rushing The Passer Reviewable - Partially Due To Phillips

Fin-Loco said:

NFL will discuss making roughing the passer reviewable, more ejections for illegal hits on QBs - ProFootballTalk

Roughing the passer penalties are down from last year, falling from 121 at this point in 2021 to 76 so far this season. But a handful of those 76 shouldn’t have been called, including Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips for a legal hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday Night...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
Finally

That was SO egregious
 
Fin-Loco said:

NFL will discuss making roughing the passer reviewable, more ejections for illegal hits on QBs - ProFootballTalk

Roughing the passer penalties are down from last year, falling from 121 at this point in 2021 to 76 so far this season. But a handful of those 76 shouldn’t have been called, including Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips for a legal hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday Night...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
Needs to happen. I'm all for getting the unnecessary hits out of the game, but in the end it's a judgement call, and it should have a second look in many situations.
 
I agree something needed to be done. When the refs can take control of a game it's maddening to me. Absolutely no way that was a roughing the passer call on Phillips. It's about time the NFL stands up and make some type of adjustments to this rule. It's like they want to wrap every QB in bubble wrap because they are the big selling points. Thing is they make all this money because they play a violent sport, and if they don't want to get hurt then maybe they should take up tiddly winks. I honestly blame Brady in large part for this, there have been many rule changes because their golden boy wasn't happy
 
About f***ing time! We need pass interference and holding reviewable too.
 
