NFL To Make Rushing The Passer Reviewable - Partially Due To Phillips

I agree something needed to be done. When the refs can take control of a game it's maddening to me. Absolutely no way that was a roughing the passer call on Phillips. It's about time the NFL stands up and make some type of adjustments to this rule. It's like they want to wrap every QB in bubble wrap because they are the big selling points. Thing is they make all this money because they play a violent sport, and if they don't want to get hurt then maybe they should take up tiddly winks. I honestly blame Brady in large part for this, there have been many rule changes because their golden boy wasn't happy