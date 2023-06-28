 NFL to Suspend Players for Gambling | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL to Suspend Players for Gambling

www.espn.com

Sources: NFL gambling bans expected this week

A handful of NFL players, including the Colts' Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
www.espn.com

The only name out there currently is Isaiah Rodgers, but there are more to come. Hopefully, we don't see any Dolphins on the list when it is released.
 
