 NFL top 100 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL top 100

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
3,877
Reaction score
14,264
Location
Fort St. John, BC
I am watching the countdown and saw at #85 no other than

Mac Jones

I guess peers vote on this, so there's that

Do you think any Dolphins will make it?

I say locks are Xavien and Waddle and long shots would be Holland/ Wilkins
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom