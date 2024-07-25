NFL Top 100

WCUPUNK
67: Terron Armstead
65: Jordan Poyer
63: Jaylen Waddle
62: Bradley Chubb
Still not use to having so much talent in Miami. Remember thinking about how stacked we were when we’d Cam Wake, Ndamukong Suh and Jarvis Landry were our entire list. Now we are looking at 7+ guys making the list.
