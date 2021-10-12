NFL Trade Deadline is NOV 2

Dolph N.Fan said: Miami’s next 3 games before then:



VS Jacksonville

VS Atlanta

@ Buffalo



No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.



Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.



Some Candidates:



Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.



Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.



Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.



DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.



Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.



Thoughts? Click to expand...

I don’t see any teams taking on the salaries of Howard or Jones considering how ineffective they have both been this season. Howard might be a possible player they look at trading after the season if he is able to return to the player he was last year over the next 12 games.Jones was vastly overpaid when the Dolphins signed him and I don’t see a trade scenario where a team will be willing to eat his $16 million cap hit in 2022. He will still be a Miami Dolphin in 2022 simply because of the $12 million dollar dead cap hit they would incur if they cut him.Baker has a $9 million dollars cap in 2022 and the Dolphins would take a $16 million dollar dead cap hit if they cut him. Again, I don’t see any team trading for what is a very average LB and taking on his salary. The Dolphins would likely have to pay the majority of his salary next year for another team to perhaps trade a 6th or 7th round pick for him.Gesicki should be a part of this teams future going forward but I just don’t know if the Dolphins are going to be willing to pay him the money he will likely be looking for if he hits free agency. The Dolphins seem to like to overpay for mediocre talent while letting a player like Gesicki walk in free agency.I could see them possibly trading Gesicki before the trade deadline if they think he is going to want more money than they want to pay him.With Gesicki hitting free agency after the season, I think the best they would get for him at this time is a third round pick. If the Dolphins want more for him, teams might just decide to wait until after the season and try to sign him without giving up any draft picksWith Parker‘s injury history, I doubt a team would be willing to give more than a fifth round pick for him. The Dolphins really can’t afford to trade away their best WR, even with his injury history. Until they find a replacement for Parker, they shouldn’t be looking to trade him unless a team is willing to give them a first round pick for him and that isn’t happening..