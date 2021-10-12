NFL Trade Deadline is NOV 2

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 22,499
- Reaction score
- 16,657
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Miami’s next 3 games before then:
VS Jacksonville
VS Atlanta
@ Buffalo
No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.
Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.
Some Candidates:
Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.
Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.
Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.
DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.
Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.
Thoughts?
VS Jacksonville
VS Atlanta
@ Buffalo
No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.
Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.
Some Candidates:
Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.
Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.
Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.
DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.
Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.
Thoughts?