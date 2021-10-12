 NFL Trade Deadline is NOV 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Trade Deadline is NOV 2

Miami’s next 3 games before then:

VS Jacksonville
VS Atlanta
@ Buffalo

No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.

Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.

Some Candidates:

Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.

Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.

Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.

DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.

Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.

Thoughts?
 
It's going to look awfully stupid to sell at the deadline, and have another team own your 1st round pick.
Which is why you get more picks to compensate for not having your own pick. And get something for players that probably won’t be here next year anyway.
 
Which is why you get more picks to compensate for not having your own pick. And get something for players that probably won’t be here next year anyway.
I agree. I'm just saying the optics around it are ugly. It would make Grier look dumb, or dumber than he looks now, and I'm sure he doesn't want to do that.
 
Miami’s next 3 games before then:

VS Jacksonville
VS Atlanta
@ Buffalo

No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.

Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.

Some Candidates:

Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.

Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.

Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.

DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.

Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.

Thoughts?
I would trade everyone on that list if the price is right. We could probably gouge a team like Tampa for X and Jones. But, if we do this, Grier needs to be GONE before the draft!!! That ****head cannot be allowed to make another pick for us!!!
 
If Chris Grier is going to be making the picks, I would rather just keep the talent we have. Gesicki is as good as gone. It would take a boatload of cash to keep him on this sinking ship, and without a QB to get him the ball, and online to help that QB, there is no need for an overpaid TE.
 
I would be surprised unless it was trading some of those players for a proven QB with questionable off the field concerns.
 
I would trade everyone on that list if the price is right. We could probably gouge a team like Tampa for X and Jones. But, if we do this, Grier needs to be GONE before the draft!!! That ****head cannot be allowed to make another pick for us!!!
Problem dealing with Tampa is every one of there picks will be late round.
 
Miami’s next 3 games before then:

VS Jacksonville
VS Atlanta
@ Buffalo

No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.

Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.

Some Candidates:

Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.

Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.

Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.

DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.

Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.

Thoughts?
Only problem with these trades...they suck at drafting so in essence we are trading players away for the huge reaches that they draft
 
Only problem with these trades...they suck at drafting so in essence we are trading players away for the huge reaches that they draft
Lol! they drafted all these players! Except DeVante, he's from 2015. And Byron, signed as a FA.
 
Only problem with these trades...they suck at drafting so in essence we are trading players away for the huge reaches that they draft
I agree but 2021 draft is at least flashing but the 2020 was critical to deciding the fate of the franchise. I’m hoping they trade for picks for their successors lol
 
I agree but 2021 draft is at least flashing but the 2020 was critical to deciding the fate of the franchise. I’m hoping they trade for picks for their successors lol
That i can agree with. Just as long as the current administration isn't picking
 
Miami’s next 3 games before then:

VS Jacksonville
VS Atlanta
@ Buffalo

No way Miami is going 3-0. 2-1 is best case scenario. So they’re probably 3-5 at the deadline. Playoffs unlikely.

Won’t be surprised if Grier gets rid of people for draft picks.

Some Candidates:

Xavien Howard- going to be drama again in the off-season again with his contract Miami may want to avoid that and just trade him now for a draft pick and relief.

Byron Jones- some contender like Tampa or Kansas City could be looking to trade for a Corner, his deal is better than Howard’s.

Mike Gesicki- team hardly uses him, no way he comes back on a hometown discount. It’s going to be pricey to keep him via overpaying or franchise tag. Should have extended him in the off-season, I just hope he doesn’t go to Buffalo in the off-season. Trade him now get a pick and not have to worry about the mystery of a comp pick for letting him walk.

DeVante Parker- dude is always knicked up missing games and he’s not a true #1 like Miami insists on using him as such. Team friendly deal might get a 3rd at best, most likely a 4th. Parker much more useful as a 3rd or 4th option so that when he misses games it doesn’t hurt the offense as much.

Jerome Baker- just signed a new deal but can Miami find some one that likes Baker as much as Miami does. Could be another 4th pick but we have to eat some of his salary.

Thoughts?
I don’t see any teams taking on the salaries of Howard or Jones considering how ineffective they have both been this season. Howard might be a possible player they look at trading after the season if he is able to return to the player he was last year over the next 12 games.

Jones was vastly overpaid when the Dolphins signed him and I don’t see a trade scenario where a team will be willing to eat his $16 million cap hit in 2022. He will still be a Miami Dolphin in 2022 simply because of the $12 million dollar dead cap hit they would incur if they cut him.

Baker has a $9 million dollars cap in 2022 and the Dolphins would take a $16 million dollar dead cap hit if they cut him. Again, I don’t see any team trading for what is a very average LB and taking on his salary. The Dolphins would likely have to pay the majority of his salary next year for another team to perhaps trade a 6th or 7th round pick for him.

Gesicki should be a part of this teams future going forward but I just don’t know if the Dolphins are going to be willing to pay him the money he will likely be looking for if he hits free agency. The Dolphins seem to like to overpay for mediocre talent while letting a player like Gesicki walk in free agency.
I could see them possibly trading Gesicki before the trade deadline if they think he is going to want more money than they want to pay him.

With Gesicki hitting free agency after the season, I think the best they would get for him at this time is a third round pick. If the Dolphins want more for him, teams might just decide to wait until after the season and try to sign him without giving up any draft picks

With Parker‘s injury history, I doubt a team would be willing to give more than a fifth round pick for him. The Dolphins really can’t afford to trade away their best WR, even with his injury history. Until they find a replacement for Parker, they shouldn’t be looking to trade him unless a team is willing to give them a first round pick for him and that isn’t happening..
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
979
Reaction score
1,201
I think we need to start holding on to our better vets. Besides, if we have a fire sale, that means we are starting the rebuild all over again.

We don’t need more draft picks, we need more good players.
 
