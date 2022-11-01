NFL trade grades: 2022 deadline deal report cards: Miami Dolphins B+

andyahs
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
Miami Dolphins get: RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
San Francisco 49ers get: 2023 fifth-round pick
Trade date: Nov. 1
Grade for the Dolphins: B+
Going from Chase Edmonds to Wilson is a pretty remarkable running back upgrade in the span of a day: Edmonds has the worst rush yards over expectation (minus-100) of any player in the NFL this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats, while Wilson has recorded plus-119 with the 49ers. Edmonds had lost the starting job to Raheem Mostert but he, too, has recorded rush yards below expectation (minus-33) this season.
McDaniel is a former Kyle Shanahan assistant, so it feels safe to assume Wilson should be able to hit the ground running, literally, in the Miami offense.
They could use the help on the ground: The Dolphins rank 26th in EPA per designed carry.
They could use the help on the ground: The Dolphins rank 26th in EPA per designed carry.
Wilson is a free agent after this season and is currently on a cheap $1 million contract.
Broncos trade OLB Chubb to Dolphins
Miami Dolphins get: OLB Bradley Chubb
Denver Broncos get: 49ers 2023 first-round pick, Dolphins 2024 fourth-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds
Trade date: Nov. 1
Grade for the Dolphins: B+
If you're going to spend a first-round pick for a non-QB you're going to need to pay well, it had better be for a star at a premium position. In Chubb, the Dolphins got that.
For most of his career, Chubb's metrics indicated he wasn't quite worth the hype. He put up 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018 -- he hasn't hit double digits since -- and posted win rates mostly in the teens at edge. Good, but not great.
But Chubb's play has been different this season. His pass rush win rate at edge ranks third in the NFL behind only Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett, and Chubb has 5.5 sacks in eight games. His run stop win rate at edge (30%) is also a career high, putting him 12th in the category at the position.
Read more; https://www.espn.com/nfl/insider/st...ings-biggest-2022-deadline-deals-how-team-did
