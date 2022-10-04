NFL Week 5 Power Rankings

Updated NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the biggest issues for every team's defense There is a new No. 1 team (again) and an updated top 10. Where do the 4-0 Eagles rank? How far did the Dolphins fall?

5. Miami Dolphins (3-1)Week 4 ranking: 1Defensive efficiency: 46.2League rank: 22ndThe biggest issue on defense is ... defending the pass.Miami is currently the second-worst pass defense in the NFL through its first four games, although it hasn't translated to the scoreboard. The Dolphins have been stout against the run, and the numbers they've given up are a bit skewed considering Josh Allen's 63 pass attempts in Week 3 and Lamar Jackson's prolific first half in Week 2. Presumably, they'll return to form once Byron Jones returns from the physically unable to perform list -- which he's eligible to do this week. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques