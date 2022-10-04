 NFL Week 5 Power Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings

andyahs

andyahs

5. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

Week 4 ranking: 1

Defensive efficiency: 46.2
League rank: 22nd

The biggest issue on defense is ... defending the pass.

Miami is currently the second-worst pass defense in the NFL through its first four games, although it hasn't translated to the scoreboard. The Dolphins have been stout against the run, and the numbers they've given up are a bit skewed considering Josh Allen's 63 pass attempts in Week 3 and Lamar Jackson's prolific first half in Week 2. Presumably, they'll return to form once Byron Jones returns from the physically unable to perform list -- which he's eligible to do this week. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

www.espn.com

Updated NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the biggest issues for every team's defense

There is a new No. 1 team (again) and an updated top 10. Where do the 4-0 Eagles rank? How far did the Dolphins fall?
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

With Teddy I dont think they are top 10...

Lets see how he does this weekend but so far he has not proved to be able to get this team into the end zone and you have to score Tds & not Fgs to win in the NFL
 
Danny

Danny

it's ok to look at these rankings for fun or something to talk about but this is not college so rankings don’t mean anything......the standings do.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

This past August, who would have expected the ranking for pass D and run D? If anything, I would have expected the reverse
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

With TB running the offense, this team is bottom half.
Even if we win, I expect thst the ranking will fall again next week.
Hopefully the defense starts to play like last year against the Jets
 
