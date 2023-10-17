NFL Week 6 grades : Dolphins A

andyahs
A-
Dolphins
With De'Von Achane out, this game turned into the Raheem Mostert show. The Dolphins running back totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns in a game where Miami had to roar back from an early 14-0 deficit. The only player more impressive than Mostert was Tyreek Hiill, who finished with 163 yards and one score. Although the defense got off to an ugly start, they essentially shut the Panthers down over the final three quarters. The fact that the Dolphins had to face some adversity to get this win is probably a good thing for them going forward.
Dolphins
With De'Von Achane out, this game turned into the Raheem Mostert show. The Dolphins running back totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns in a game where Miami had to roar back from an early 14-0 deficit. The only player more impressive than Mostert was Tyreek Hiill, who finished with 163 yards and one score. Although the defense got off to an ugly start, they essentially shut the Panthers down over the final three quarters. The fact that the Dolphins had to face some adversity to get this win is probably a good thing for them going forward.
