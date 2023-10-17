 NFL Week 6 grades : Dolphins A- | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Week 6 grades : Dolphins A-

With De'Von Achane out, this game turned into the Raheem Mostert show. The Dolphins running back totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns in a game where Miami had to roar back from an early 14-0 deficit. The only player more impressive than Mostert was Tyreek Hiill, who finished with 163 yards and one score. Although the defense got off to an ugly start, they essentially shut the Panthers down over the final three quarters. The fact that the Dolphins had to face some adversity to get this win is probably a good thing for them going forward.

Didn’t click the link, but funny that Mostert and Tyreek are mentioned and the man who conducts the orchestra isn’t mentioned.
 
At this point, its assumed Tua is crushing it...doesn't need to be mentioned! :)
Just goes to show how the media works writ large.

When they have someone that they don't like. They'll tear them down at any and every chance possible when things are going PERFECTLY.

But when the good times start rolling.... crickets....
 
Yes guys you’re totally right… everything - even in sports - is a conspiracy.

Are we even real?
 
I love that it turned out to be an easy win in the end. However, I am most impressed by how we held our composure after the rough start which got us down 14-0. We've got some tough games coming up and although I am always hoping we slaughter our opponents, there may be times when they have unlocked the code and the sledding may not be as easy. I am hoping it's games like this that give us the confidence to overcome the challenges and keep our drive for the Super Bowl alive!
 
We have so many nice tings happening on O we should all be impressed. If it's not one guy it's 5. If the D gets their act together we can dominate consistently. And I have to shout out Mostert, he has been an A+, absolute stud!
 
