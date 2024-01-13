NFL Wildcard Weekend - Other Games

PhinFan1968
How 'bout them Texans? Shredding the team they fleeced for Watson (LOLOLOLOLOL). Karma for the Brownies?
Flaco just remembered he suckedIf you are a browns fan you completely should have expected the Joe flacco regression game
I did like their early play calls
I looked through their schedule. They gave up a lot of points to good offenses during the year.And I thought Cleveland had a top defense.
That whole team is. They've drafted very well and now have a legit coach.Cj Stroud is a problem going forward.
