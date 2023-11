NFL Will Not Expand to Europe, but....

The NFL will 100% expand to Europe.Goodell even hinted at multiple teams being based in the U.K. That's a foregone conclusion.But this will not happen until upgrades in air travel make hopping the pond quicker. This is just around the corner, with maiden flights being planned for 2026 and commercial viability by 2029. The upcoming Supersonic Jet will make the NY to London trip in 80 min.Don't get it twisted. The NFL will expand into a global brand/sport. The games they've been playing in London/Germany/Mexico City aren't by accident or just for fun.They're planting seeds and laying the foundation for expanding out into different countries.I am not a fan of the idea of adding (minimum) 4 more teams into the league. Not exactly sure how the layout of the league will change and changing divisions will play out. Whether we like it or not, whether we agree with it, like THANOS, the league expanding globably is inevitable.