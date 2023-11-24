NFL Will Not Expand to Europe, but....

The more I think critically about this, the more I realize the NFL will not expand to Europe. The logistics just don't make sense.

However, I can see the NFL doing the following. The NFL will expand the regular season to 18 games. With the increase of one game per team, each team will have one dedicated home game on foreign soil. There will be a foreign game for each week of the season, and will more often than not, occupy the 9:30 A.M. time slot. Will ESPN and Fox be angry to lose eyeballs for their pre-game shows? Possibly.

Not only will we see games in the UK and Germany, but I believe we will also see games in France, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Brazil.