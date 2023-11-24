 NFL Will Not Expand to Europe, but.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Will Not Expand to Europe, but....

The more I think critically about this, the more I realize the NFL will not expand to Europe. The logistics just don't make sense.
However, I can see the NFL doing the following. The NFL will expand the regular season to 18 games. With the increase of one game per team, each team will have one dedicated home game on foreign soil. There will be a foreign game for each week of the season, and will more often than not, occupy the 9:30 A.M. time slot. Will ESPN and Fox be angry to lose eyeballs for their pre-game shows? Possibly.
Not only will we see games in the UK and Germany, but I believe we will also see games in France, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Brazil.
 
The NFL will 100% expand to Europe.

Goodell even hinted at multiple teams being based in the U.K. That's a foregone conclusion.

But this will not happen until upgrades in air travel make hopping the pond quicker. This is just around the corner, with maiden flights being planned for 2026 and commercial viability by 2029. The upcoming Supersonic Jet will make the NY to London trip in 80 min.

Don't get it twisted. The NFL will expand into a global brand/sport. The games they've been playing in London/Germany/Mexico City aren't by accident or just for fun.

They're planting seeds and laying the foundation for expanding out into different countries.

I am not a fan of the idea of adding (minimum) 4 more teams into the league. Not exactly sure how the layout of the league will change and changing divisions will play out. Whether we like it or not, whether we agree with it, like THANOS, the league expanding globably is inevitable.
Avengers Endgame GIF
 
I dislike the Idea. The NFL needs to stay 100% American. The English Premier Soccer League will never expand to the USA. European expansion pisses me off in many ways.
 
I am done with the NFL if the NFL expands to Europe, it is really ridiculous and like Glufinfan said, the NFL needs to stay 100% American
 
I spent 2 of my 26 years in the Air Force stationed in England and I loved my time there. However, to expect a full team and coaches/staff to live in another country for several years, even more is a bit of an issue. This on top of the family issues it creates. I don't see it happening....just MHO.
 
