NFLPA fires Neurotrauma Consultant involved with Tua

13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,486
Reaction score
107,865
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Stephen A Smith called for it. There you have it. Somebody had to go...
Captain Marvel Goat GIF by Disney+
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
20,526
Reaction score
47,227
I don't agree with this before we know the details.

But, if a player is wobbly like Tua was against Buffalo and is ruled out for the rest of the game based on that alone (regardless of the cause), that can only be in the best interest of the players and their safety.

(it sounds ridiculous since Tuaman re-entered the game and was hitting Waddle for 32 and 45 yard strikes and ultimately won the game, but that is secondary to erring on the side of caution imo).
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,277
Reaction score
4,538
Age
31
Location
CT
Buddy said:
Unless the doctor made a clear mistake, this is freaking stupid as shit.
Click to expand...

He didn’t although questionable it’s written that the loss of motor skills has to proven to be neuro and not ortho. Since Tua reported a hurt back earlier in the game it brought into question. Had the protocol been written that any loss of motor skill is automatically assumed to be neuro then he would of been pulled even if he passed all the concussion test.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,575
Reaction score
5,347
Location
Canada
andyahs said:
You know him?
Click to expand...
No but it’s not a good sign for what the NFLPA feels about this, wouldn’t be surprised if it ends with us being stripped of another pick, regardless of the facts I suspect they’ll want to make an example out of us
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
18,495
Reaction score
43,278
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Buddy said:
Unless the doctor made a clear mistake, this is freaking stupid as shit.
Click to expand...
Stupid? I guess it depends on one's perspective. Sucks for the doctor, and his reputation, I suppose, but to say it was stupid implies some negative consequence. I can't imagine what that could possibly be for the NFLPA, or the NFL.

I f you are saying it is stupid because it doesn't solve the issue, I doubt that is relevant. They are going to do whatever they are going to do, regardless if they fired this guy, or not.
 
