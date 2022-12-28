NFLPA Questioning Dolphins about Tua Handling AGAIN

emoticon
NFLPA looking into handling of Tagovailoa
Union officials are waiting to see the details of an incident report, expected later Tuesday, to determine how to proceed.
NFLPA looking into handling of Tua Tagovailoa after QB’s second stint in concussion protocol: Source
The NFL Players Association is looking into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the team placed him in concussion protocol for the second time this season, according to a person who has been briefed on the situation but is not authorized to speak publicly about it. Here’s what you need to know:
- Coach Mike McDaniel announced the move on Monday, one day after the quarterback played the entirety of a 26-20 home loss to the Packers. McDaniel said Monday it wasn’t clear when Tagovailoa would have suffered a concussion.
- The union has not yet requested a full-on investigation into the matter, according to the same person who has been briefed on the situation. Officials are waiting to see the details of an incident report, expected later Tuesday, to determine how to proceed.