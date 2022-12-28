 NFLPA Questioning Dolphins about Tua Handling AGAIN | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFLPA Questioning Dolphins about Tua Handling AGAIN

emoticon

emoticon

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
2,716
theathletic.com

NFLPA looking into handling of Tagovailoa

Union officials are waiting to see the details of an incident report, expected later Tuesday, to determine how to proceed.
theathletic.com theathletic.com

NFLPA looking into handling of Tua Tagovailoa after QB’s second stint in concussion protocol: Source​


The NFL Players Association is looking into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the team placed him in concussion protocol for the second time this season, according to a person who has been briefed on the situation but is not authorized to speak publicly about it. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Coach Mike McDaniel announced the move on Monday, one day after the quarterback played the entirety of a 26-20 home loss to the Packers. McDaniel said Monday it wasn’t clear when Tagovailoa would have suffered a concussion.
  • The union has not yet requested a full-on investigation into the matter, according to the same person who has been briefed on the situation. Officials are waiting to see the details of an incident report, expected later Tuesday, to determine how to proceed.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,414
Reaction score
33,452
Location
Montreal
Tua basically voluntarily got himself into the protocol... If either the NFLPA or NFL start making it a big deal every time something like that happens, players are going to think twice before doing it... Very counter productive imo...
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
20,211
Reaction score
13,735
Location
South Carolina
Agreed.......although the NFLPA probably feel a "need" to take a look at this, from everything I read the system worked as it should
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,959
Reaction score
24,095
Location
New Jersey
NBP81 said:
Tua basically voluntarily got himself into the protocol... If either the NFLPA or NFL start making it a big deal every time something like that happens, players are going to think twice before doing it... Very counter productive imo...
Click to expand...
NBP do you think there is any chance the team knew he wasn’t right at halftime and let him go back out? Hard to imagine it but we have to ask. It certainly explains how his game went from all world in the first half to what we saw in the second half. I’d like to think someone on the staff noticed the hit and checked him out?
 
emoticon

emoticon

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
2,716
NBP81 said:
Tua basically voluntarily got himself into the protocol... If either the NFLPA or NFL start making it a big deal every time something like that happens, players are going to think twice before doing it... Very counter productive imo...
Click to expand...
I agree. Unless they know something we don't nothing shady happened.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,414
Reaction score
33,452
Location
Montreal
royalshank said:
NBP do you think there is any chance the team knew he wasn’t right at halftime and let him go back out?
Click to expand...
Can never say never but the odds on that are very very small imo... And Tua would've had to be in on it, which would've made it highly unlikely that he'd check in the protocol a day later... Wouldnt make sense to me...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom