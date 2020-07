Three days of medical and equipment checks;

21 days of strength and conditioning;

10 days of unpadded practice; and

14 days of practice, with a maximum of ten practice sessions, eight of which would be padded.

NFLPA Recommends Canceling Preseason

We heard yesterday that the NFLPA might be pushing to cancel the preseason, and indeed, the union's board of player reps have unanimously recommended that no preseason games be played. That decision was reached during last night's call between the player reps and NFLPA medical director. The preseason schedule was also discussed during today's phone call, which was open to all players. The union has floated the following summer schedule: