NFLPA recommends canceling preseason

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,913
Reaction score
21,249
Age
56
Location
So Cal
NFLPA Recommends Canceling Preseason
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2020/07/nflpa-recommends-canceling-preseason

We heard yesterday that the NFLPA might be pushing to cancel the preseason, and indeed, the union’s board of player reps have unanimously recommended that no preseason games be played, as Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports (via Twitter). That decision was reached during last night’s call between the player reps and NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer, details of which can be found here.

As Albert Breer of SI.com notes, the preseason schedule was also discussed during today’s phone call, which was open to all players (Twitter link). The union has floated the following summer schedule, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network (via Twitter):
  • Three days of medical and equipment checks;
  • 21 days of strength and conditioning;
  • 10 days of unpadded practice; and
  • 14 days of practice, with a maximum of ten practice sessions, eight of which would be padded.
We shall see how this goes. Would be very hard to evaluate talent. Unless they would allow to carry larger rosters until after the fourth game of the year if it is played.

:ffic:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom