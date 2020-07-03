Fin Fan in Cali
NFLPA Recommends Canceling Preseason
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2020/07/nflpa-recommends-canceling-preseason
We heard yesterday that the NFLPA might be pushing to cancel the preseason, and indeed, the union’s board of player reps have unanimously recommended that no preseason games be played, as Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports (via Twitter). That decision was reached during last night’s call between the player reps and NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer, details of which can be found here.
As Albert Breer of SI.com notes, the preseason schedule was also discussed during today’s phone call, which was open to all players (Twitter link). The union has floated the following summer schedule, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network (via Twitter):
- Three days of medical and equipment checks;
- 21 days of strength and conditioning;
- 10 days of unpadded practice; and
- 14 days of practice, with a maximum of ten practice sessions, eight of which would be padded.