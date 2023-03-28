 Nice Weakside LB in draft...possible SS or special teams ace | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nice Weakside LB in draft...possible SS or special teams ace

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

I like his film. He may only be a special teams but he looks like he could fit nicely. Possible SS transition.

 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

He's been an Edge and a ILB.

I think he'd fit just fine at ILB here. I don't think he's a specials type of guy. He's going in the second. I don't see us going ILB at #51 anymore.
 
Danny

Danny

I highly doubt he's there at 51 but if he is you have to consider him depending on who else is on the board but there's ZERO chance you move him to safety.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

This reminds me of the move ZT#54 to SS talks, lol!
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

He’s projected to be a high second round pick from what I’ve heard. Top 3 to 5 ILB, so he might be on special teams his first few years. But anyone drafting him is doing it for a starter. Unless you are a former Dolphins coach.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

Like with Wanny with Eddie Moore instead of Anquan Boldin? And then in the press conference he says he wanted him for STs?
 
