Nice Weakside LB in draft...possible SS or special teams ace

I like his film. He may only be a special teams but he looks like he could fit nicely. Possible SS transition.
Like with Wanny with Eddie Moore instead of Anquan Boldin? And then in the press conference he says he wanted him for STs?He’s projected to be a high second round pick from what I’ve heard. Top 3 to 5 ILB, so he might be on special teams his first few years. But anyone drafting him is doing it for a starter. Unless you are a former Dolphins coach.
ExactlyLike with Wanny with Eddie Moore instead of Anquan Boldin? And then in the press conference he says he wanted him for STs?