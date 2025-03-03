Nick Bolton Re-Signs with KC, Jones back with Minn, Myles Garrett Signs Record Deal To Stay in Cleveland- NFL - Breaking News Thread 2025 Offseason

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 12,907
- Reaction score
- 29,002
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
Scroll to most recent posts for most recent Breaking News
Last edited:
Easy to do when you have just drafted Mitchell and DeJean and also have $30M in cap space this year.Eagles once again make a tough decision that is ultimately the correct one. You have to know when to move on from players in their 30s even when it is a difficult call.
Moving on from a mainstay at the right time is pretty difficult to do. The Eagles are just the best at it.Easy to do when you have just drafted Mitchell and DeJean and also have $30M in cap space this year.
It helps when you draft good players and not Iggy and Cam Smith types.Eagles once again make a tough decision that is ultimately the correct one. You have to know when to move on from players in their 30s even when it is a difficult call.
We need a CB.Someone want to give me a clue on what the hell this has to do with the Dolphins?