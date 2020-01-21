Nick Harris IOL Washinton

Been looking into interior offensive linemen and as I was I see this guy more and more becoming the lead guy of the group. Biadasz is a solid guy but the more you watch you see athletic limitations and not a ton of development in his game. He seems to be what he is at this point. Watching Harris he has very good feet and while he isn't a mauler he is a smart guy who is good in space. Not the longest guy but but works well with his leverage redirecting guys, always seems to be in the best position and has very sound technique. He calls out MLB well and can take on multiple tasks or assignments during games as he communicates very well. What I like the most is he has incredible balance and competes HARD. Not a ideal fit for a power scheme but I believe Gailey runs more of a zone scheme and with his ability to move and how good of a communicator he is I can see him being effective in that scheme especially since his ability to climb to the second level and engage LBs is crazy good.



So hard to place guys like this in the draft, the best C out of last years draft was McCoy in the 2nd round. But the first C was what 18-20th? So all depends on how the board falls and the value of players available at certain spots. If there is a clear sign of the FO improving the O-line in FA and early draft, and by early I mean with pick 18 as i firmly believe 1A is a QB, he could be a late 1st early 2nd guy easily. It would be nice to get a long term C option to pair with the new QB so they can grow and build a rapport ala Manning and Saturday. Put some video of the Washington OL below, really see him making this jump to #1 IOL when testing begins.





