Nick Harris IOL Washinton

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
762
Reaction score
839
Been looking into interior offensive linemen and as I was I see this guy more and more becoming the lead guy of the group. Biadasz is a solid guy but the more you watch you see athletic limitations and not a ton of development in his game. He seems to be what he is at this point. Watching Harris he has very good feet and while he isn't a mauler he is a smart guy who is good in space. Not the longest guy but but works well with his leverage redirecting guys, always seems to be in the best position and has very sound technique. He calls out MLB well and can take on multiple tasks or assignments during games as he communicates very well. What I like the most is he has incredible balance and competes HARD. Not a ideal fit for a power scheme but I believe Gailey runs more of a zone scheme and with his ability to move and how good of a communicator he is I can see him being effective in that scheme especially since his ability to climb to the second level and engage LBs is crazy good.

So hard to place guys like this in the draft, the best C out of last years draft was McCoy in the 2nd round. But the first C was what 18-20th? So all depends on how the board falls and the value of players available at certain spots. If there is a clear sign of the FO improving the O-line in FA and early draft, and by early I mean with pick 18 as i firmly believe 1A is a QB, he could be a late 1st early 2nd guy easily. It would be nice to get a long term C option to pair with the new QB so they can grow and build a rapport ala Manning and Saturday. Put some video of the Washington OL below, really see him making this jump to #1 IOL when testing begins.


 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,360
Reaction score
470
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
This guy has been my secret draft crush since October. Not getting the love like Humphries or Biadisz, but I would snag this guy with our first pick of round 2.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
51,697
Reaction score
5,853
Location
Tampa, FL
I don't think Nick Harris is all that good, to be honest.

I think Matt Hennessy, Tyler Biadasz, and probably Lloyd Cushenberry are significantly ahead.

I just saw a tweet where Kyle Crabbs admitted that he really loved Nick Harris heading into the Senior Bowl but he hasn't seen him win a single one-on-one in two days. I am not totally surprised by that.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
762
Reaction score
839
ckparrothead said:
I don't think Nick Harris is all that good, to be honest.

I think Matt Hennessy, Tyler Biadasz, and probably Lloyd Cushenberry are significantly ahead.

I just saw a tweet where Kyle Crabbs admitted that he really loved Nick Harris heading into the Senior Bowl but he hasn't seen him win a single one-on-one in two days. I am not totally surprised by that.
Click to expand...
Hennessy does seem to be a showing well and does better with a guy at 0 tech being able to set an anchor than Harris and Cushenberry is flying up boards but has never called out protections or assignments as far as I know so that is something he would have to show before jumping ahead of a guy like Harris IMO. Biadasz for some reason just doesn't hit me as a dude, in the Rose Bowl if he got his hands on a defender the match up was over. He is the leader on a well respected and overall very good line. But, cant see him being a top 10 center in the league with the regression of this year, if he could recapture his functional mobility and technique from previous years he might be the best in class he totally perplexes me.
 
Last edited:
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,459
Reaction score
5,935
Harris isn't going to be a fit for every scheme - strictly a zone fit where he can combo Jack/Deuce block with the playside guard and climb to the linebacker level. He can get there in a hurry. Not unusual for centers to struggle zeroed up with a nose. He can play, just more of a system type player due to his size and short arms.

Hard to believe an undersized guy like Mark Stepnoski played over a decade and was a multiple time All-Pro at Center on one of the best offensive lines in league history at 6'2", 265 pounds. There's been a lot of great centers that were thought to be too small.
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,908
Reaction score
917
Location
Washington DC
Kilgore isn't terrible, I would like to replace him but if its not Biadazs, we can wait until next year for Creed.

So does anyone know much about Centers? What exactly do Centers do besides hike the football? Hear me out here. If a defense has a 4-3 defense, the ends are lined up against the OTs. The DT's are lined up against the OGs. So nobody is lined up against the Center.

When I saw the LSU vs Oklahoma game, Creed had nobody in front of him most of the game so he didn't look all that amazing.

Now if a team uses a 3-4 defense, then the NT is lined up against the Center. But that doesn't happen often. So, how important is a star Center?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom