Nick Hicks Trainer Talks about Tua (Video)

Interesting part I found was he is talking about Tua's strength and says"Tua had really never done upper body strength ever his whole life, he did little at Alabama but he never did upper body strength. When we first got dumbbells in his hands he had 40lb dumbbells doing bench press for like 10 and he was struggling. By the end of the program he has 85's in his hands doing 15."So definitely expect some more strength in those throws this year.