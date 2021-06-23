 Nick Hicks Trainer Talks about Tua (Video) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nick Hicks Trainer Talks about Tua (Video)

Interesting part I found was he is talking about Tua's strength and says

"Tua had really never done upper body strength ever his whole life, he did little at Alabama but he never did upper body strength. When we first got dumbbells in his hands he had 40lb dumbbells doing bench press for like 10 and he was struggling. By the end of the program he has 85's in his hands doing 15."

If you want to see that part of the video click here.

So definitely expect some more strength in those throws this year.
 
No doubt Tua has put in the work this offseason. It will pay off this year.
 
TheLaughingGod said:
Who cares?
So glad you let us know you don't care. I was worried how you felt.

andyahs said:
No doubt Tua has put in the work this offseason. It will pay off this year.
I definitely expect to see an improvement in some of the complaints people have about him.( Lack of strength in throws / ball velocity etc.. ) I hope it all works out to him being a much better QB time will tell but good to hear he is putting in the work.
 
Stronger body. More confidence. Stronger mind.
 
