Nick Napoleon Saban still butt hurt about his track record in the NFL trying to pass the buck again..

Bumrush
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2002
- Messages
- 1,645
- Reaction score
- 737
This clown show is still rambling about Drew Brees. Nick Saban, a man that controlled the entirety of the Miami Dolphins football operation is blaming doctors and on the spot decided to leave after he messed up with Dante Culpeper.
Sorry you belabor the point but Nick Saban can suck a big one. He's a straight up self centered ******* who got bullied in to leaving Miami by his uptight wife and is still bitter about it. F him.
“So I decided right then when that happened that we don’t have a quarterback in the NFL, we’re not going to win. I’m getting out of here. I’m not staying here. I’m not going to be responsible for this. That doctor didn’t know his *** from a handful of sand. Drew Brees plays 15 more years, wins a Super Bowl, goes to nine Pro Bowls. And we didn’t take him in Miami, where he wanted to go. Some things you can’t control. When we left there nobody understood why. Well that was why. There’s always a reason.”
When Dolphins didn't land Drew Brees, Nick Saban decided, "I'm getting out of here" - ProFootballTalk
Through the latter half of Nick Saban’s second season as head coach of the Dolphins, we heard repeatedly that he was miserable in the NFL and that he wanted to go back to the college game. On Tuesday, Saban revealed the moment at which he claims that he decided the NFL wasn’t for him. In [more]
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Sorry you belabor the point but Nick Saban can suck a big one. He's a straight up self centered ******* who got bullied in to leaving Miami by his uptight wife and is still bitter about it. F him.
Last edited: