Nick Napoleon Saban still butt hurt about his track record in the NFL trying to pass the buck again..

This clown show is still rambling about Drew Brees. Nick Saban, a man that controlled the entirety of the Miami Dolphins football operation is blaming doctors and on the spot decided to leave after he messed up with Dante Culpeper.
“So I decided right then when that happened that we don’t have a quarterback in the NFL, we’re not going to win. I’m getting out of here. I’m not staying here. I’m not going to be responsible for this. That doctor didn’t know his *** from a handful of sand. Drew Brees plays 15 more years, wins a Super Bowl, goes to nine Pro Bowls. And we didn’t take him in Miami, where he wanted to go. Some things you can’t control. When we left there nobody understood why. Well that was why. There’s always a reason.”
Sorry you belabor the point but Nick Saban can suck a big one. He's a straight up self centered ******* who got bullied in to leaving Miami by his uptight wife and is still bitter about it. F him.
 
He should have just took responsibility for the mistake he made as men should instead of making excuses
 
https://miamiherald.typepad.com/dol...ubject-directly-for-the-first-time-it-wa.html

Not that I care to relive this or "back" Saban but that was the same tune Saban said back in 20006-7(story written in 2009) regarding the doctors on that QB decision.

''Let me just say this,'' he said in addressing the subject directly for the first time, ``It was a medical decision. I don't think medicine, personnel or any of that is an exact science. I think we have good, professional people in that area. I think they made the best judgment they could make at the time relative to the circumstances. No one could predict the future. It is what it is right now.''


Saban explained that he preferred Brees primarily because getting him didn't include giving up a draft pick. But he said the medical staff's recommendation was not only that Culpepper would have a better chance of recovering in time for the 2006 season than Brees but also that Culpepper would have a smaller chance of sustaining a reinjury.


Whether or not that is the truth or the spin Saban put on it to take off heat from him I dunno and at this point don't really care anymore.


From our former GM back then. or implied from

 
