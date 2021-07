Nick Napoleon Saban still butt hurt about his track record in the NFL trying to pass the buck again..

“So I decided right then when that happened that we don’t have a quarterback in the NFL, we’re not going to win. I’m getting out of here. I’m not staying here . I’m not going to be responsible for this. That doctor didn’t know his *** from a handful of sand. Drew Brees plays 15 more years, wins a Super Bowl, goes to nine Pro Bowls. And we didn’t take him in Miami, where he wanted to go. Some things you can’t control. When we left there nobody understood why. Well that was why. There’s always a reason.”