Nick Saban says 49ers didn't talk to him about Mac Jones at Pro Day. Draft landscape might be different for everyone else, including the Dolphins.

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Yes this is related to the Dolphins in many ways. As of recently, Nick Saban recently said that the 49rs didn't talk to him about Mac Jones. For all we know this is Nick Saban not trying to blow anyone's smoke but what if what he said happens to be true? Could that mean the 49rs are actually targeting Smith? And if they are targeting Smith what makes you think they are not targeting anyone else like Pitts, Chase, or etc. If this happens to be actually true then we are likely going to experience a different draft than imagined. At this moment, what if the 49rs end up drafting Sewell? Then the Falcons land Mac Jones? The Bengals take Chase/Pitts, and we take Chase/Pitts?

Nick Saban says 49ers didn't talk to him about Mac Jones at Pro Day - ProFootballTalk

Since the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the draft, a consensus has emerged that they plan to draft Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. But they haven’t tipped their hand to Alabama coach Nick Saban. Saban said on the Dan Patrick Show today that the 49ers attended Alabama’s Pro Day but...
claytonduper

claytonduper

Doesn't matter. We will get some solid blue chip players with our 5 top 100 picks. Hopefully, we can somehow pick up a 6th pick.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Means they probably want Fields instead. Jones shouldn’t be in discussion for any team in the top 5. Fields should be the 2nd or 3rd QB off the board not Jones. Hell Trey Lance should be above Jones as well.
 
Digital

Digital

You don't trade 3 #1's unless it's a QB. The only question is which QB do they like. I've heard Mac Jones, and I've also heard Trey Lance. But since this is the smokescreen season, all that does is make me think they want Justin Fields. Doesn't really matter. I know Jacksonville isn't coming off of Trevor Lawrence, and I doubt the Jets are coming off of Zack Wilson. So, whomever the 49'ers prefer will be available without any intrigue. Honestly, I have a real hard time believing they're trading up that hard just to get Mac Jones.
 
S

Sumlit

Doesn't matter. First three picks are locked as QBs, only remains to be seen which are the 3 QBs taken.

After that, all the Dolphins have to do is wait to see which of the 5 possible players will be there for them to choose (Pitts, Smith, Waddle, Chase, Sewell - in that order for me). At worst, three of them will be there. They're sitting pretty.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I have never seen a team less in need of a smokescreen than the Niners. No one is going to be able to trade up and take their guy.

The Jags are taking Lawrence... slam dunk. The Jesters are taking Wilson... slam dunk.

The Niners have no NEED to lie. None.
 
