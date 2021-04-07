Nick Saban says 49ers didn’t talk to him about Mac Jones at Pro Day. Draft landscape might be different for everyone else, including the Dolphins.

Nick Saban says 49ers didn't talk to him about Mac Jones at Pro Day - ProFootballTalk Since the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the draft, a consensus has emerged that they plan to draft Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. But they haven’t tipped their hand to Alabama coach Nick Saban. Saban said on the Dan Patrick Show today that the 49ers attended Alabama’s Pro Day but...

Yes this is related to the Dolphins in many ways. As of recently, Nick Saban recently said that the 49rs didn't talk to him about Mac Jones. For all we know this is Nick Saban not trying to blow anyone's smoke but what if what he said happens to be true? Could that mean the 49rs are actually targeting Smith? And if they are targeting Smith what makes you think they are not targeting anyone else like Pitts, Chase, or etc. If this happens to be actually true then we are likely going to experience a different draft than imagined. At this moment, what if the 49rs end up drafting Sewell? Then the Falcons land Mac Jones? The Bengals take Chase/Pitts, and we take Chase/Pitts?