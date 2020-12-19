So I live in Central California and I've been a Dolphins fan since '84. Was recently watching a game at another Dolphin fan's house. There were other fans there, Browns, Bucs, 49ers and Raiders. As the Fins were putting the game away a Raiders fan, sort of sarcastically, says, "Dolphin Nation! Oh, hold up, what do we call you guys.....Dolphin Ocean!" I laughed a little, because if you haven't grown up around Raiders fans, you have to know that they're good guys but just rowdy AF and like to clown around. Of course here in California you have 9er Empire and Raider Nation. But I figured, damn, our fan base doesn't have a nickname. Just curious what some good nicknames for us could be and I know there are people on here that are pretty good at this type of stuff.