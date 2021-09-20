Dthrill_08
Second String
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2011
- Messages
- 1,263
- Reaction score
- 58
What is up with Nik Needham?
I honestly don't recall seeing him play 1 snap yesterday! He was not on the injury report. Maybe I missed him but from being a bright spot last year, he has not played a lot. I never thought I'd say I miss McCain in the slot package.
Where is Igbinoghene.....?
I honestly don't recall seeing him play 1 snap yesterday! He was not on the injury report. Maybe I missed him but from being a bright spot last year, he has not played a lot. I never thought I'd say I miss McCain in the slot package.
Where is Igbinoghene.....?