What is up with Nik Needham?

I honestly don't recall seeing him play 1 snap yesterday! He was not on the injury report. Maybe I missed him but from being a bright spot last year, he has not played a lot. I never thought I'd say I miss McCain in the slot package.

Where is Igbinoghene.....?
 
There’s a lot of weird stuff going on with players suddenly becoming inactive…Flores is going to have some explaining to do if Miami gets wrecked in Vegas about some of his roster moves.

He can not trot out the same O-line vs Vegas. Eichenberg needs to play and he needs to play RT.

Hunter long needs to be active.

Grant doesn’t need to be on offense.

Wilson needs phased out.
 
Or put Eich at LT, and push Hunt to RT, and move Davis into RG.
 
pretty agree with everything you said.
 
I am truly hating his moves. Eichenberg actually played well when he came in for Davis vs the Bills.

Hunter Long does need to be activated .Long overdue. Grant needs to get cut of for PR/KR.

Where is the vertical attack?

Coach Flores needs to be consistent with starting players and with his coaches.
 
