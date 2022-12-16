Niles. Thank you finheaven

Hey guys.



A few months ago there was a a go fund me to help my dog Niles who had an aggressive cancer.



We said goodbye to Niles Tuesday Dec 13. He was having quality days but over the weekend he went downhill quickly. We had ultra sounds done and the cancer was spreading and the chemo was not working. Still he was enjoy life till late last week or the the previous weekend.





We said goodbye this past Tuesday.

I want to thank all of you who donated or wrote a kind work about Niles. We miss him terribly. My wife and I are not able to have kids. He was everything to us. I am devastated. But I wanted to let you know that I was thankful for the donations thoughts prayers and kind messages. He was such a good boy. You guys really made a difference and I thank you.



I really wish the dolphins could cone through and give me a reason to smile but I know they won’t. I am just going to have to get through this period of my life which will be the hardest thing ever for me. I only had Niles for nine years but he was my best friend and my son. I loved him so much. We were so hopeful that we would get more time. October and November he was doing so well even if the tests results showed otherwise. Please hug your pets and give them all the love each day they deserve. I never expected him to get cancer in October. He was a healthy boy till then.



Thank you finheaven . Thank you Brett , silver , all of the guys on discord and all posters on here. Thank you for your love , support , empathy, compassion, generosity.



Will