 Niles. Thank you finheaven | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Niles. Thank you finheaven

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,049
Reaction score
3,381
Age
46
Hey guys.

A few months ago there was a a go fund me to help my dog Niles who had an aggressive cancer.

We said goodbye to Niles Tuesday Dec 13. He was having quality days but over the weekend he went downhill quickly. We had ultra sounds done and the cancer was spreading and the chemo was not working. Still he was enjoy life till late last week or the the previous weekend.


We said goodbye this past Tuesday.
I want to thank all of you who donated or wrote a kind work about Niles. We miss him terribly. My wife and I are not able to have kids. He was everything to us. I am devastated. But I wanted to let you know that I was thankful for the donations thoughts prayers and kind messages. He was such a good boy. You guys really made a difference and I thank you.

I really wish the dolphins could cone through and give me a reason to smile but I know they won’t. I am just going to have to get through this period of my life which will be the hardest thing ever for me. I only had Niles for nine years but he was my best friend and my son. I loved him so much. We were so hopeful that we would get more time. October and November he was doing so well even if the tests results showed otherwise. Please hug your pets and give them all the love each day they deserve. I never expected him to get cancer in October. He was a healthy boy till then.

Thank you finheaven . Thank you Brett , silver , all of the guys on discord and all posters on here. Thank you for your love , support , empathy, compassion, generosity.

Will
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
4,832
Reaction score
3,975
I had to put my dog of 10 years down due to leukemia. Hardest thing I ever had to do. I'm so sorry for your loss. Pets are one of the family.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,329
Reaction score
121,233
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Sorry for your loss brother.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
4,381
Reaction score
16,449
Location
Fort St. John, BC
Very sorry to hear that @bane

I would not have understood it until we had a COVID dog, who now is so close to me, is my hiking partner and so much more.

I hope you can one day give the devotion you gave to Niles to another lucky pet
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
21,000
Reaction score
17,217
Location
NE, Indiana
I’m sorry to hear that man, glad you were able to spend a little bit more time with him though! We had to put down the last of our family dogs earlier this year and she was my best friend as a kid and still now even, but yeah I do think the kind and encouraging words from people here are really appreciated! FH is truly like a family
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,203
Reaction score
2,525
Sorry to hear about Niles. Once you are good there are many dogs that could use another loving family.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,564
Reaction score
17,709
Location
NJ
Really sorry to hear this. 😞

Rest In Peace Niles.
 
Top Bottom