No Aaron Jones

Tua or Death said: Yeah I'm going to echo others here and say this comes as a relief to me. Would have hated to see us shell out big money for a running back in free agency. Pull the trigger on Harris, Etienne or Williams in the draft.

There's the rub.You can't buy top 36 draft picks (ordinarily).But, if you could, how much would you be willing to pay (if you had the money)?By all accounts, ETN and Najee will be gone by the time we select at 36 (Williams should still be there).If by signing a proven, young, commodity (like Aaron Jones) for, say, $10 mil per, you suddenly have a top 36 pick to use as you wish.