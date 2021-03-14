 No Aaron Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Aaron Jones

Yeah I'm going to echo others here and say this comes as a relief to me. Would have hated to see us shell out big money for a running back in free agency. Pull the trigger on Harris, Etienne or Williams in the draft.
 
That likely means that they won’t sign Williams .... who I would seriously consider - as long as the $$$ is reasonable ... like 4-5 Mil per year, and call RB a day and see how the draft falls out.

Most will scoff, I know .... but very cheap way to improve our group ... even if we don’t draft Etienne, Williams or the like ...
 
There's the rub.

You can't buy top 36 draft picks (ordinarily).

But, if you could, how much would you be willing to pay (if you had the money)?

By all accounts, ETN and Najee will be gone by the time we select at 36 (Williams should still be there).

If by signing a proven, young, commodity (like Aaron Jones) for, say, $10 mil per, you suddenly have a top 36 pick to use as you wish.
 
